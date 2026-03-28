MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova Speaks at Key Panels at Pay360 in London

March 27, 2026 12:43 PM EDT | Source: Sends

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Alona Shevtsova, CEO of fintech platform Sends, was invited to speak on two panels at Pay360, one of the leading payments industry events held in London. This conference hosted more than 150 companies and over 6000 participants on 25 and 26 March at ExCel.







Sends

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Both sessions focused on the ongoing transformation of financial services - from the rise of embedded finance as a viable business model to the growing role of artificial intelligence in compliance and financial crime prevention. AI was one of the hottest topics at Pay360 2026.

During the first panel, "The agentic AI tsunami: Revolutionising compliance via AML and KYC," speakers focused on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in compliance, particularly in anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) processes.

Alona Shevtsova was joined by Jonathan Greenstein from The Payments Association, Bushra Saba from Lloyds Banking Group, Dane Pedro from Mollie and Michael Borelli, Director at AI & Partners.

"AI is no longer a future concept - it is already reshaping how financial institutions manage and predict risk, compliance, and customer experience. At the same time, embedded finance is redefining how and where financial services are delivered. The real value lies in combining these innovations with strong governance and a clear business focus," commented Alona Shevtsova.

The second session, "Fireside Chat: Embedded Finance - From buzzword to business model," focused on how embedded finance is evolving into a sustainable, scalable business model within the financial ecosystem.

The panel featured Rebecca Hickman from Addleshaw Goddard, Gareth Anderson from Allica Bank, Chris Newman from ClearBank and Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends.

Participants discussed real-world use cases, commercial opportunities, and the potential of embedded finance.

Sends has already announced its participation in Pay360 next year with new products and a broader team presence.

Contact Information:

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Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048).

Address: Office 39.18, Level39, One Canada Square, London, England, E14 5AB

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Contact: Anastasiia Pervushyna

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Source: Sends