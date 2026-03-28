MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NamSys Reports First Quarter Results

March 27, 2026 4:54 PM EDT | Source: Namsys Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - NamSys Inc. (TSXV: CTZ), a leading provider of technology for cash processing and transportation, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ended January 31. All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars.

First Quarter Highlights (for the three months ended January 31, 2026, compared to January 31, 2025)

Revenue of $2,133,875, compared to $1,941,613, an improvement of 10%. Operating income for the quarter was $941,293, an increase of 17% from $805,015. Net income for the quarter declined 6% to $657,012 ($0.02 per share) from $701,985 ($0.03 per share). Gross margin of 64%, down from 65%. Operating margin of 44%, up from 41%. Net cash of $11,187,120 increased by 10% or $1,011,448 compared to $10,175,672 and now represents $0.37 of net cash per diluted share. On February 25, 2026, the Company announced a special dividend of $0.15 per common share of the Company, paid on March 12, 2026, to holders of record of common shares on March 5, 2026. The Company purchased and cancelled an additional 149,600 common shares. A total of 182,800 shares have been purchased and cancelled as part of the Normal Course Issuer Bid that commenced March 27, 2025.

"We are pleased with our continued revenue improvement and strong margins this quarter, which validates our focus on delivering efficiency to the cash processing market. To ensure we maintain this competitive edge, we are rapidly integrating AI into our tools and fundamentally transforming our internal processes, positioning NamSys for sustained growth and even greater value creation for our clients," said Jason Siemens, President & CEO.

The financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in retailers, financial institutions, and cash-in-transit providers. NamSys' proprietary systems for this market are sold as software-as-a-service subscriptions and operate in the public cloud service providers.

For further information, please contact: Jason Siemens Tel: +1-289-748-3685 or mail to: ...

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Source: Namsys Inc.