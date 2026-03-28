MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) F3 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

March 27, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: F3 Uranium Corp.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (" F3 " or the " Company ") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 24,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 21,000,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees in accordance with F3's Stock option and equity incentive plans.

The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.20 and will expire five years from the date of their issuance. All of the RSUs are exercisable for a period of three years at no additional cost and 331⁄3% of the RSUs will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such RSUs and the remainder will vest 331⁄3% per year thereafter. The grant of the Options and RSUs is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the recently discovered high-grade JR Zone uranium deposit on the Patterson Lake North Property, and the new Tetra Zone uranium discovery 13km to the south on the Broach Property, both part of the Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 Uranium currently has a total of 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach . The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778-484-8030

Email: ...

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include ability to complete the private placement, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors should change.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: F3 Uranium Corp.