MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) "Around the Upstate" Podcast Highlights Faith-Driven Businesses in South Carolina

March 27, 2026 6:05 PM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Spartanburg, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Around the Upstate, a podcast hosted by Steve Davis, continues to spotlight the stories of Christian-owned businesses across Upstate South Carolina, offering insights into how local entrepreneurs grow, adapt, and serve their communities.







"Around the Upstate" Podcast Highlights Faith-Driven Businesses in South Carolina

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Each episode explores the challenges, opportunities, and strategies shaping small businesses today, including how owners navigate technology, artificial intelligence, and digital visibility while staying grounded in faith-based values. Through in-depth interviews and local storytelling, the podcast provides perspectives relevant to entrepreneurs and business leaders.

"Our podcast is about sharing real stories of businesses that are using faith-driven values to grow," says Steve Davis. "We highlight the strategies that have helped these businesses connect with their communities and adapt in a changing digital landscape."

What Sets Around the Upstate Podcast Apart

Local Business Spotlight

Each episode features a Christian-owned business from Upstate South Carolina, sharing experiences related to growth, challenges, and innovation.

Faith-Driven Perspective

The podcast explores how businesses integrate faith-based values with modern tools, including digital marketing, technology, and AI.

Marketing Insights

Hosted by Steve Davis, founder and CEO of PATMOS Marketing, the show draws on decades of experience in technology and marketing to provide practical insights for small businesses.

Authentic Storytelling

Long-form conversations with local business leaders offer relatable perspectives for listeners interested in entrepreneurship and community impact.

Around the Upstate continues to build an audience interested in business, marketing, and faith-centered entrepreneurship, particularly within the Upstate South Carolina region.

Availability

Around the Upstate Podcast is available on:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Other major streaming platforms

For updates, guest inquiries, or to listen to episodes, visit: .

About Steve Davis

Steve Davis is the founder and CEO of PATMOS Marketing, a digital media company focused on helping small businesses grow through practical marketing strategies.

With more than 30 years of experience working on technology and marketing initiatives, Davis returned to South Carolina to support local businesses with accessible, results-driven solutions. His work has contributed to projects featured in various media outlets highlighting innovation and business impact.

Media Contact

Steve Davis

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