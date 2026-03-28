MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Naughty Ventures Grants Options and RSUs

March 27, 2026 7:52 PM EDT | Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its 2025 Omnibus Incentive Plan, it has granted 2,400,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and 5,400,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.175 per common share, with a term of 5 years, to directors and officers of the Company.

The RSUs vest twelve months from the date of issue, subject to the continued eligibility of the holder.

All Options and RSUs are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

For further details, please contact: Email: ...

Phone: 604-346-7613 or 604-341-6870 Office

Website:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.