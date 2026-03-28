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Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc.


2026-03-28 12:08:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Trilogy Metals Inc.: Will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:00 am Pacific Time at the office of the Company, Suite 901 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver. Trilogy Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $4.68.

MENAFN28032026000212011056ID1110910701



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