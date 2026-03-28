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GFL Environmental Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - GFL Environmental Inc.: Today announced that it will release its 2026 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29, and will host an investor conference call related to this release on Thursday April 30, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $55.11.
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