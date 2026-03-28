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Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.


2026-03-28 12:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Satellos Bioscience Inc.: Announced financial results and corporate highlights for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2025. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Satellos reported a net loss of $24.9 million ($1.70 loss per basic and diluted common share), compared to a net loss of $20.6 million ($2.16 loss per basic and diluted common share) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Satellos Bioscience Inc. shares T are trading down $0.57 at $9.03.

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