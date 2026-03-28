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Hudbay Minerals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Hudbay Minerals Inc.: Released its annual mineral reserve and resource update and issued new three-year production guidance. Hudbay's 100% owned Snow Lake operations in Manitoba include the Lalor gold-copper-zinc mine, the New Britannia gold mill, the Stall base metals concentrator, the 1901 zinc-gold deposit and several satellite deposits. The Lalor mine achieved commercial production in 2014 and reached a significant milestone in December 2024 with the recovery of one million ounces of gold from the mine. In 2025, near-mine exploration at the Lalor mine was conducted and is expected to continue into 2026, with the objective of increasing mineral reserves and resources and supporting future production. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.25 at $26.30.
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