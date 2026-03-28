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SSR Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - SSR Mining Inc.: Has filed with and received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid under the requirements of the TSX, permitting SSR Mining to purchase for cancellation up to 21,502,189 common shares of the Company representing approximately 10.0% of the public float of SSR Mining's total issued and outstanding Common Shares. SSR Mining Inc. shares T are trading up $1.68 at $35.84.
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