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Oceanagold Corporation

Oceanagold Corporation


2026-03-28 12:08:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:05 AM EST - OceanaGold Corporation: Has filed its Annual Information Form, along with updated technical reports prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43 – 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for three of its operations – Haile, Macraes and Didipio, each with an effective date of December 31, 2025. OceanaGold Corporation shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.31.

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