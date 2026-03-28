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Alvopetro, Athabasca, Baytex At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.77. This week, Alvopetro raised its dividend by 20% to $0.12
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.55. Athabasca Oil announced last week that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the Corporation's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 46,976,750 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 18, 2026 and ending March 17, 2027 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Athabasca.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.01. Baytex Friday was given consensus recommendation of "Hold" by brokerages
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $37.05. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares
E Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $18.34. E Split announced that a distribution of 14 cents per share for March 2026 will be payable to Class A shareholders.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 35 cents. Falcon announces an update regarding the transaction between Falcon and
Tamboran Resources Corporation, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on March 11. The terms and conditions of the
Transaction are set forth in the arrangement agreement dated 30 September 2025 and a statutory plan of arrangement
Keyera Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $54.62. Last week, Keyera fell 0.4% on volume of 3,570,095 shares
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.21. Thursday, Tidewater Renewables announced GAAP EPS of -C$0.38, revenue of C$54.7M
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $86.25. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.89. Last week, Pembina announced quarterly dividends for the Company's preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 15, 17, 21 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, and 21 preferred share dividends are payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026. Series 15 and 17 preferred share dividends are payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. Series 25 preferred share dividends are payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2026.
Petrus Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.28. This week, Petrus announced the most recent version of the Company's monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.55. Athabasca Oil announced last week that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of the Corporation's normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 46,976,750 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 18, 2026 and ending March 17, 2027 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Athabasca.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.01. Baytex Friday was given consensus recommendation of "Hold" by brokerages
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $37.05. Last week, Cenovus rose 0.7% on volume of 33,950,865 shares
E Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $18.34. E Split announced that a distribution of 14 cents per share for March 2026 will be payable to Class A shareholders.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 35 cents. Falcon announces an update regarding the transaction between Falcon and
Tamboran Resources Corporation, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on March 11. The terms and conditions of the
Transaction are set forth in the arrangement agreement dated 30 September 2025 and a statutory plan of arrangement
Keyera Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $54.62. Last week, Keyera fell 0.4% on volume of 3,570,095 shares
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.21. Thursday, Tidewater Renewables announced GAAP EPS of -C$0.38, revenue of C$54.7M
Ovintiv Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $86.25. Last week, Ovintiv rose 0.2% on volume of 39,920 shares
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $63.89. Last week, Pembina announced quarterly dividends for the Company's preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 15, 17, 21 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, and 21 preferred share dividends are payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026. Series 15 and 17 preferred share dividends are payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. Series 25 preferred share dividends are payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2026.
Petrus Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.28. This week, Petrus announced the most recent version of the Company's monthly activity update can be found on the Company's website.
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