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MEA Flags 'Iran Donation Scam' Claims In J&K As Fake

MEA Flags 'Iran Donation Scam' Claims In J&K As Fake


2026-03-28 12:07:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check unit on Friday termed as“fake” social media posts and reports claiming an alleged Iran donation scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the unit cautioned the public against sharing or believing“false and baseless claims” circulating online. It also shared screenshots of viral posts stamped“FAKE” to counter the misinformation.


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The advisory urged citizens to rely only on verified sources, warning that unverified content can cause confusion and unnecessary panic.

Read Also West Asia Conflict: PM Modi Calls For 'Team India' Approach 'Iran War Unjust, Illegal': J&K CM Urges PM To Intervene ADVERTISEMENT

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Kashmir Observer

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