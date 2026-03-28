MEA Flags 'Iran Donation Scam' Claims In J&K As Fake
In a post on X, the unit cautioned the public against sharing or believing“false and baseless claims” circulating online. It also shared screenshots of viral posts stamped“FAKE” to counter the misinformation.
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The advisory urged citizens to rely only on verified sources, warning that unverified content can cause confusion and unnecessary panic.Read Also West Asia Conflict: PM Modi Calls For 'Team India' Approach 'Iran War Unjust, Illegal': J&K CM Urges PM To Intervene ADVERTISEMENT
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