MEA Flags 'Iran Donation Scam' Claims In J&K As Fake

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check unit on Friday termed as“fake” social media posts and reports claiming an alleged Iran donation scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the unit cautioned the public against sharing or believing“false and baseless claims” circulating online. It also shared screenshots of viral posts stamped“FAKE” to counter the misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory urged citizens to rely only on verified sources, warning that unverified content can cause confusion and unnecessary panic.

Read Also West Asia Conflict: PM Modi Calls For 'Team India' Approach 'Iran War Unjust, Illegal': J&K CM Urges PM To Intervene ADVERTISEMENT