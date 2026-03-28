Pro-Iran Slogans Trigger Uproar In J & K Assembly

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for half an hour on Friday after noisy scenes erupted in the House shortly after the budget session resumed following a five-week recess.Members from both treasury and opposition benches rose from their seats, raising slogans and disrupting the Question Hour despite repeated appeals from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to maintain order.

Legislators from the ruling National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), and several Independents, along with opposition PDP members, raised slogans condemning US-Israeli aggression on Iran and protesting against the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. In contrast, BJP members staged protests demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu.

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As proceedings began, National Conference MLA and party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, dressed in black attire and headgear, displayed a photograph of Khamenei inside the House. CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami called for a formal condemnation of what he described as Israel-US aggression against Iran.

Several legislators wore black bands on their arms and foreheads as a mark of protest. BJP MLAs, meanwhile, stood their ground, raising slogans and holding placards pressing for the NLU, alleging discrimination against the Jammu region.

Speaker Rather urged members to allow the Question Hour to proceed, assuring both sides that they would be given adequate time to raise their concerns.

“I have heard everyone. Please allow the Question Hour to continue. We are not here for sloganeering. Important issues can be discussed in an orderly manner,” he said.

Read Also Assembly Clears Rs 1.13 Lakh Cr Budget, 3 Bills Passed Video: Pro-Iran Slogans in J&K Assembly

Brief calm returned as members took their seats and Minister Sakeena Itoo began replying to the first question. However, BJP legislator Surjit Singh Slathia soon stood up, seeking a clear assurance from the government on the NLU demand.

This triggered fresh disruptions, with members from National Conference, PDP, Congress, CPI(M) and Independents moving towards the Well of the House. Marshalls intervened to रोक them, leading to intensified sloganeering.

BJP MLAs responded with chants of“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and“Vande Mataram,” further escalating tensions. Heated exchanges followed between treasury and opposition benches, with Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP legislators nearly coming to blows before marshalls stepped in to prevent a physical confrontation.

Amid the continuing uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

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Earlier in the day, Tanvir Sadiq staged a protest outside the Assembly in support of Iran, stating that no country has the right to assassinate a religious leader of another nation.“We consider him a martyr and stand in solidarity with Iran,” he said, also praising Iran's resistance despite sanctions.

Speaking to PTI, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami described the Iran crisis as a serious global concern with implications for economic stability and fuel supply. He urged the Government of India to take a clear stand and promote dialogue to ensure peace.

The second phase of the budget session commenced on Friday after a five-week break. The first phase, held from February 2 to 20, saw Chief Minister Omar Abdullah present the Union Territory's budget, with the House passing departmental grants after detailed discussions.

The ongoing session is scheduled to conclude on April 4. According to the business schedule, March 30 and April 1 are reserved for private members' bills, while March 31 and April 2 have been set aside for private members' resolutions.