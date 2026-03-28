Rising Gas Prices Push UK Businesses To Rethink Heating Strategy, Driving Shift Toward Infrared Solutions

MENAFN - Pressat) UK businesses are accelerating a shift away from traditional gas heating systems as widening price disparities between gas and electricity begin to fundamentally reshape commercial energy strategies.

Recent national reporting indicates that gas prices could rise by as much as 80%, compared to electricity increases of approximately 30%, placing sustained pressure on operating costs across commercial and industrial sectors. This divergence is prompting businesses to reassess how heat is generated, delivered, and controlled within their premises.

Industry experts say the shift is not simply a response to rising costs, but a structural change in how heating efficiency is understood.

“Businesses are starting to realise that heating vast volumes of air in large or poorly insulated spaces is inherently inefficient,” said Stephen Levy, CEO and Founder of Shadow Industrial.“When energy costs rise at this scale, those inefficiencies become impossible to justify.”

Infrared heating systems, which use electricity to deliver radiant heat directly to people and surfaces rather than heating the surrounding air, are increasingly being adopted as an alternative in warehouses, factories, retail environments and heritage buildings.

Unlike conventional gas systems, infrared technology enables targeted, on-demand heating, reducing energy waste in large or intermittently occupied spaces. Real-world installations across commercial settings have demonstrated cost reductions of up to 50% compared to gas-based systems, with further gains expected as the gap between gas and electricity prices continues to widen.

Analysts suggest that if current pricing trends persist, the relative cost advantage of infrared heating could increase significantly, potentially exceeding 70% in certain applications.

The shift is also being reinforced by broader market dynamics. The UK remains exposed to volatile global gas markets influenced by geopolitical factors and supply constraints, while electricity is expected to benefit from increasing integration of renewable energy sources, improving long-term price stability.

Alongside the energy source itself, advances in digital heat management are playing a key role in improving efficiency outcomes. Modern infrared systems can be integrated with intelligent controls, allowing businesses to heat specific zones at precise times and only to the required output.

“Wasting money heating empty industrial space is increasingly seen as an avoidable cost,” Levy added.“The technology now exists to heat only what is needed, when it is needed and that changes the economics entirely.”

For commercial operators, the implications are becoming clearer:

- Reduced operational costs through targeted heat delivery

- Improved energy efficiency in large or high-ceiling environments

- Greater control via zoned and digitally managed systems

- Reduced reliance on fossil fuels in line with decarbonisation goals

As energy costs become a central driver of business performance, the transition away from gas heating is shifting from a long-term sustainability goal to an immediate financial priority.

Industry observers expect infrared heating technologies to play an increasingly prominent role in this transition, particularly in sectors where traditional heating systems have historically struggled to deliver efficient results.