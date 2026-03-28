Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026: Trinidad And Tobago Accelerates Upstream Momentum

The participation of minister Ernesto Kesar at Caribbean Energy Week comes as the country advances new upstream projects, gas developments and regional energy cooperation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

PARAMARIBO, Suriname – Ernesto Kesar, minister in the ministry of energy and energy industries of Trinidad and Tobago, has officially joined the upcoming Caribbean Energy Week (CEW), reinforcing the country's commitment to upstream growth at a time of renewed momentum in the oil and gas sector.

As the twin-island country advances new gas supply projects, encourages exploration and strengthens regional energy ties, minister Kesar's participation at CEW 2026 is expected to serve as a launchpad for strengthened regional ties.

Minister Kesar's participation comes amid a multi-billion-dollar investment surge in Trinidad and Tobago as operators advance projects, regional energy ties and strategic partnerships. At the helm of these efforts, the ministry of energy and energy industries continues to prioritise upstream investment, deepwater exploration and cross-border gas projects, positioning the country as a regional hub for natural gas production and LNG exports.

Recent milestones reflect this momentum, with several projects starting production and exploration kicking off across key basins. The bpTT-led Cypre gas project achieved first gas in April 2025, with peak production estimated at 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) – translating to around 250 million standard cubic feet of gas. The project comprised seven wells and will enhance the country's overall export capacity. In partnership with EOG Resources, the company also started production at the Mento field in 2025, featuring a 12-slot, attended facility.

Looking ahead, bp's Ginger gas development is on track for first gas production in 2027 following FID reached in 2025. With an expected capacity of 62,000 bpd, the project will feature four subsea wells tied back to the company's existing Mahogany B platform. The company is also evaluating development options for its Frangipani exploration well, which identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs in 2025. These initiatives will not only bring additional volumes online to support LNG exports and domestic capacity, but strengthen the country's position as a regional hub for oil and gas.

Beyond projects, Trinidad and Tobago is advancing exploration efforts with a view to strengthen its reserves. The company awarded an ultra-deepwater exploration block to ExxonMobil in 2025, signaling the company's return to the market after nearly two decades. The milestone not only paves the way for the development of Block TTUD-1, but opens the door to nearly $20 billion in potential investment. The move follows a 2025 licensing round launched by the ministry of energy and energy industries in 2025, aligning with national goals of revitalising exploration across deepwater margins.

On a regional front, Trinidad and Tobago is streamlining cross-border collaboration. The country recently secured a license from the United States authorising oil and gas activities with Venezuela. The approval allows Trinidad-based companies to pursue cross-border gas developments, paving the way for Venezuela to feed new gas volumes into Trinidad and Tobago's existing LNG and processing infrastructure. The move will not only sustain gas exports but accelerate long-delayed projects such as the Dragon gas field – situated near the maritime border of the two countries.

Trinidad and Tobago is also assessing options to restart the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, which has been closed since 2018 following the restructuring of state-owned Petrotrin. The government is currently in talks with various partners as well as Guyana to reopen the facility. If brought back online successfully, the facility would support regional energy security efforts, highlighting a strategic opportunity for global and regional investors.

As upstream momentum continues to build, the upcoming CEW 2026 offers a strategic platform to advance dialogue on regional gas monetisation, energy security and investment opportunities. Minister Kesar's participation reflects Trinidad and Tobago's commitment to strengthening Caribbean energy ties, paving the way for new collaborations and sustained investment.

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