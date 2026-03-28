Guyana Protests Suriname Over Corentyne River Fees

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of Guyana has lodged a formal protest with Suriname over newly introduced charges for the use of the Corentyne River, raising concerns about potential disruptions to trade and economic activity.

The move, which is affecting Guyanese timber and quarry operators, was described by president Ali as a troubling development with implications for long-standing relations between the two nations.

Guyana has since formally raised the matter with Surinamese authorities and is awaiting a response, with the president emphasising the importance of maintaining cooperative bilateral relations.

“We have raised our concerns in the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect, mindful of the importance of preserving the cooperative and friendly relations between our countries,” the president said in a statement issued early Thursday morning.

President Ali also warned that such measures could create unnecessary barriers to commerce and undermine business confidence, particularly for operators dependent on predictable cross-border arrangements.

“It is my sincere hope that, in the interest of sustaining and strengthening bilateral trade, fostering private sector development, and upholding the principles of good neighbourly relations, the Government of Suriname will give urgent attention to this issue.”

President Ali also highlighted the opportunities enjoyed by Surinamese businesses and investors operating in Guyana, emphasising that they have operated without discrimination or undue restriction.

“This openness has been a cornerstone of our engagement,” the president said, emphasising that“reciprocity remains a fundamental principle underpinning our relationship.”

President Ali said that he is hopeful that Surinamese authorities will review their position and refrain from any measures that could appear arbitrary or harmful to our common goal of strengthening cooperation.

“Such steps are essential to ensuring that our relations continue to be guided by mutual respect and good neighbourliness.”

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