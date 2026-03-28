Quagmire Fears Surge As Trump Weighs 'Final Blow' Iran Options

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump administration is reportedly considering several options for a massive escalation of its unlawful war on Iran, heightening fears that US troops – possibly as early as Friday or the weekend – could be hurled into a deadly quagmire with no clear objective, legal rationale or exit strategy.

Axios reported that among the options the Pentagon is considering are“invading or blockading” Kharg Island – Iran's primary oil export hub – and sending American forces“deep inside the interior of Iran” in an effort to seize the country's enriched uranium. The reporting indicates that the administration views the options as a“final blow” against Iran, despite US President Donald Trump's public claim that the war has already been won decisively.

The new reporting marked just the latest signal that the Trump administration could be readying a ground invasion, which – like the ongoing bombing campaign across Iran – has not been approved by the US Congress and would be deeply unpopular with the American public.

The US and Iran have both put forth demands for a diplomatic resolution, but Iranian officials have said there are no active negotiations with the Trump administration, contrary to the president's claim earlier this week.