​A Major Disaster For Russia In Shipyard Attack

MENAFN - Asia Times) On March 25, during a massive drone attack in the Leningrad region, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that its“joint forces” had damaged the Vyborg Shipbuilding installation. Whoever carried it out and how, the attaack's success was a huge disaster for the Russians, with significant geopolitical implications.

The Purga, a new, advanced Russian Arctic icebreaking patrol ship built for the FSB Coast Guard, was reported heavily damaged.

At the present time, there is nearly a total news blackout in Russia and the Russian security services have launched an intensive investigation, looking for sabotage or other evidence of insider dealing. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB successor, has established a“special filtration zone” at the shipyard, interrogating all night shift workers.

They are specifically looking for anyone who had access to the ballast control systems or the hull's underwater fittings of the Purga, a new, advanced Russian Arctic icebreaking patrol ship built for the FSB Coast Guard that was heavily damaged. An FSB working theory is that the Kingston valves (seawater intakes) were sabotaged.

The Russians have also stepped up diver protection patrols in Vyborg bay, launching frequent anti-sabotage boat patrols (Protivodiversionnye Sily i Sredstva – Counter-Sabotage Forces and Means). Apparently they are hunting for underwater divers and unmanned underwater vehicles. Meanwhile there are extensive interviews of workers at the yard and intensive“scrubbings” of mobile phones.

was the target

The Purga (Blizzard) is an icebreaker patrol ship dedicated for FSB Border Control work. In the FSB version the ship is optimized for surveillance, icebreaking and sovereignty protection.

In April 2012 the FSB announced that the country was planning to build 20 frontier posts in the Arctic region. Reasons for this development can be found in the increased abilities to explore hydrocarbon deposits in the north. It would also give Russia an ability to patrol and service the Northern Sea Route. The Arctic is a core priority for Russian sovereign identity and economic future. Damaging a vessel specifically built for this environment directly challenges Russia's ability to police and militarize the opening polar shipping lanes.

The US has been trying to match Russia's accelerated effort to build icebreakers. The U.S. icebreaker fleet is currently undergoing its most significant expansion in over 50 years. Driven by the ICE Pact-a trilateral agreement between the US, Canada and Finland signed in July 2024-the program has moved from a period of stagnation to an accelerated“warp speed” build phase as of early 2026.