An Analysis Challenging How SOC 2, ISO, and NIST Are Implemented, Reframing Compliance as a Strategic Enabler

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Santa Clara, CA, 27th March 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - As regulatory expectations grow and digital systems become more interconnected, compliance has become a central function within modern organizations. Yet, for many companies, frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO standards, and NIST guidelines are still treated as operational hurdles. Faranak Firozan argues that this mindset is limiting, and in many cases, counterproductive.

According to Faranak Firozan, compliance frameworks were never designed to slow organizations down. Their purpose is to create trust, strengthen systems, and ensure accountability at scale. The problem, she explains, lies in how organizations interpret and implement these frameworks.

The Misconception of Compliance as a Burden

A common approach to compliance is centered around passing audits. Teams focus on documentation, evidence collection, and meeting minimum requirements. While this may satisfy auditors, it often fails to deliver meaningful improvements to security or operational integrity.

Faranak Firozan highlights that this approach creates unnecessary friction. Teams operate in silos, controls are duplicated, and processes become overly complex. Instead of supporting the business, compliance becomes something that teams work around.

This perception reinforces the idea that compliance is bureaucratic. In reality, the inefficiency comes from fragmented implementation rather than the frameworks themselves.

Reframing Compliance as Trust Infrastructure

Faranak Firozan positions compliance as a form of trust infrastructure. At its core, compliance is about demonstrating that an organization can be relied upon. Customers, partners, and regulators look for evidence that systems are secure, data is handled responsibly, and risks are managed effectively.

When organizations adopt this perspective, compliance becomes a strategic asset. It signals maturity, discipline, and reliability. Faranak Firozan emphasizes that trust is built through consistent execution, not just policies on paper.

By aligning controls with real operational practices, organizations can ensure that compliance reflects how work is actually done.

Integrating Compliance Into Daily Operations

One of the most significant shifts Faranak Firozan advocates for is the integration of compliance into everyday workflows. Instead of treating it as a separate function, organizations should embed compliance considerations into product development, engineering, and decision making.

This integration reduces the need for retroactive fixes and minimizes disruption. When controls are built into systems from the beginning, they become part of the natural workflow rather than an additional requirement.

Faranak Firozan notes that this approach also improves collaboration. Cross-functional teams gain a shared understanding of compliance objectives, which leads to more efficient execution.

Eliminating Redundancy and Complexity

Organizations that operate under multiple frameworks often face overlapping requirements. SOC 2, ISO, and NIST share many common principles, yet companies frequently manage them as separate initiatives.

Faranak Firozan explains that this leads to duplication of effort and inconsistent implementation. Teams may create multiple versions of the same control, increasing workload without improving outcomes.

A more effective approach involves mapping controls across frameworks and consolidating them where possible. This not only reduces complexity, but also creates a more cohesive control environment.

The Role of Leadership in Shaping Compliance Culture

Leadership plays a defining role in how compliance is perceived and executed. When executives treat compliance as a checkbox activity, teams are likely to follow suit. When leaders position it as a strategic priority, it becomes integrated into the organization's culture.

Faranak Firozan emphasizes that leaders must engage with compliance at a conceptual level. They need to understand how frameworks support risk management, customer trust, and long-term growth.

By aligning compliance with organizational goals, leadership can shift the narrative from obligation to opportunity.

From Reactive to Proactive Compliance Models

Many organizations operate in a reactive mode, addressing compliance requirements only when audits approach or issues arise. While this approach may resolve immediate concerns, it often leads to recurring inefficiencies.

Faranak Firozan advocates for a proactive model. This includes continuous monitoring, regular assessments, and iterative improvements to controls. Instead of waiting for problems, organizations actively manage risk.

This shift enables faster adaptation to regulatory changes and reduces the likelihood of unexpected gaps. Faranak Firozan notes that proactive compliance also supports better decision making, as leaders have more accurate and timely information.

Balancing Rigor With Practicality

One of the challenges organizations face is balancing the rigor of compliance with the need for agility. Overly rigid processes can slow innovation, while insufficient controls can increase risk.

Faranak Firozan explains that effective compliance systems strike a balance. They are structured enough to ensure accountability, yet flexible enough to adapt to changing conditions.

This balance requires thoughtful design. Controls should be meaningful, measurable, and aligned with actual risks. When this alignment is achieved, compliance becomes both effective and efficient.

Building Scalable Compliance Systems

As organizations grow, their compliance requirements become more complex. Systems that work for smaller teams may not scale effectively. Faranak Firozan stresses the importance of designing compliance systems with growth in mind.

Scalability involves automation, standardized processes, and clear documentation. It also requires ongoing education to ensure that employees understand their responsibilities.

Faranak Firozan highlights that scalable systems do not rely on constant manual effort. Instead, they are designed to operate consistently across different teams and environments.

Compliance as a Competitive Differentiator

In competitive markets, trust can be a deciding factor. Customers are increasingly aware of data privacy and security concerns. They look for organizations that can demonstrate reliability and transparency.

Faranak Firozan argues that companies that approach compliance strategically are better positioned to meet these expectations. Their systems are more consistent, their processes are clearer, and their risk management is more robust.

This creates a competitive advantage. Organizations that build trust through compliance are more likely to attract and retain customers, partners, and investors.

A Shift in Perspective

The future of compliance depends on a shift in perspective. Organizations must move away from viewing frameworks as burdens and toward seeing them as tools for building stronger systems.

Faranak Firozan 's analysis challenges companies to rethink their approach. By integrating compliance into strategy, simplifying processes, and focusing on trust, organizations can unlock its full value.

For Faranak Firozan, the conclusion is clear. Compliance frameworks should not create unnecessary bureaucracy. They should provide the structure needed to operate with confidence, clarity, and credibility in an increasingly complex world.