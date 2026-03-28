Greater Southern Launches New Year Inventory Clean-Out Sale At Atlanta And Alpharetta Showrooms

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Greater Southern Home Recreation is welcoming the new year with a limited-time Inventory Clean-Out Sale, offering metro Atlanta and Alpharetta homeowners exclusive savings on pool tables, game room furniture, and outdoor living essentials. The New Year Month Sale is designed to clear select inventory while helping customers refresh their home entertainment spaces for the year ahead.

With more than 20 years of experience serving the Atlanta area, Greater Southern continues to be a trusted destination for high-quality recreation and outdoor living products. During the inventory clean-out event, shoppers can take advantage of special pricing on a wide range of products, including pool tables, shuffleboard tables, home bars, theater seating, grills, and patio dining and lounge collections.

Customers shopping for pool tables in Atlanta and Alpharetta are encouraged to visit Greater Southern's Atlanta and Alpharetta showrooms, where they can compare styles, finishes, and sizes in person. Knowledgeable staff provide guidance on room layout, measurements, and long-term durability, helping homeowners choose products that fit both their space and lifestyle.

“January is an ideal time for homeowners to invest in their living and entertainment spaces,” said a Greater Southern spokesperson.“Our New Year inventory clean-out sale allows customers to find exceptional values at both our Atlanta and Alpharetta showrooms while we prepare for new product arrivals.”

The New Year Month Sale is available for a limited time, with selection varying by location. Early visits are encouraged for the best availability.

To learn more about current promotions and inventory, visit .

About Greater Southern Home Recreation

Greater Southern Home Recreation is a premier destination for high-quality game room furniture, pool tables, home theater seating, and outdoor living products. With conveniently located showrooms in Atlanta and Alpharetta, and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Greater Southern helps homeowners create inviting and stylish entertainment spaces throughout metro Atlanta. Learn more at.