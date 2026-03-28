Qatar Expels Iranian Envoys After Ras Laffan Industrial Zone Attack

Doha said the expulsions were a direct response to repeated Iranian targeting and what it called a blatant act of aggression against Qatar. It said the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and security as well as international law, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and principles of good neighbourliness.

The ministry warned that any continuation of what it described as hostile behaviour by Iran would trigger further measures by the Qatari government. It said those steps would be aimed at protecting the country's sovereignty, security and national interests.

The move came after Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened to hit five oil refineries in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia following Israel's strike on Iran's South Pars energy facilities. The warning raised fears of a wider regional escalation.

Qatar's Energy Ministry later said Iranian strikes hit gas facilities in the Ras Laffan industrial area and caused extensive damage. The attack marked a serious escalation in tensions and put one of the Gulf's most important energy hubs at the centre of the crisis.

Ras Laffan is a key industrial and energy centre for Qatar and plays a major role in the country's gas exports. Any disruption there is likely to draw strong international attention because of its importance to global energy markets.

The latest confrontation follows a sharp rise in regional hostilities after Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and Tehran's threats against Gulf states. The growing cycle of attacks and reprisals has increased concern about a broader conflict in the region.

Qatar's expulsion of the two Iranian diplomats signals that Doha is moving beyond condemnation and toward punitive diplomatic steps, as it seeks to deter further attacks and defend its strategic assets.