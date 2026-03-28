EU Lawmakers Back Tougher Migrant Return Rules, Including Offshore Hubs

MENAFN - Khaama Press)European Parliament lawmakers voted on Thursday in favor of a tougher migration proposal that would make it easier for European Union countries to establish“return hubs” outside the bloc for rejected asylum seekers. The measure passed by 389 votes to 206, with 32 abstentions, moving it a step closer to final approval.

The proposal would allow EU governments to send migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected to centers in third countries, even if those countries are not the migrants' homelands. Supporters say the plan is needed to strengthen deportation systems and deter irregular migration, while critics argue it could undermine refugee protections and human rights safeguards.

The vote reflected a broader rightward shift in European politics, with center-right and far-right lawmakers pushing for stricter migration controls as public concern over immigration has fueled electoral gains for anti-immigration parties across the bloc. Several countries, including Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark, are already exploring agreements with African countries to host such facilities.

Supporters of the bill say the current system is failing because only about 20% of migrants ordered to leave the EU are actually returned. The proposal would also introduce tougher penalties for those who refuse to comply with return orders, including longer detention and entry bans.

Backers of the measure argue the reform is necessary to restore control over migration and send a clear deterrent message. Critics, however, say the centers could expose migrants to abuse, weak legal oversight and possible detention in prison-like conditions far from EU protections.

The vote follows a broader tightening of EU asylum policy this year. In February, lawmakers approved changes allowing asylum seekers to be transferred to“safe” third countries even if they had no previous connection to those states, a move rights groups said risked breaching international refugee law.

The debate is also unfolding against a grim humanitarian backdrop. The International Organization for Migration said nearly 8,000 people died or went missing on migration routes worldwide in 2025, including more than 2,100 in the Mediterranean, underlining the deadly risks faced by people trying to reach Europe.

Thursday's vote highlights how migration remains one of Europe's most divisive political issues, with governments under pressure to toughen border controls while rights groups warn that deterrence-driven policies risk eroding the EU's commitment to asylum and international protection.