Israel Army Faces 'Collapse' Warning Over Troop Shortage, Says Military Chief

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Israel's military chief has warned that the army could face serious internal strain due to growing battlefield pressure and a worsening shortage of troops. Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir reportedly told ministers that the armed forces were nearing a dangerous breaking point if urgent action was not taken.

Speaking during a security cabinet meeting, Zamir is said to have raised multiple“red flags” about the army's ability to continue functioning effectively. He stressed that without immediate policy and legal changes, the military could struggle to maintain both routine operations and reserve deployments.

The warning comes as Israel continues to manage heavy operational demands linked to the ongoing regional conflict. The army has said it is currently short of around 12,000 personnel, a gap that has become increasingly difficult to manage over months of sustained warfare.

Zamir reportedly urged the government to pass new legislation, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law and an extension of mandatory military service. He argued that these steps are now essential to prevent a deeper manpower crisis inside the armed forces.

This is not the first time the issue has been raised at the highest level. Earlier this year, Zamir reportedly wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, warning that the shortage of soldiers could soon affect the army's operational readiness.

The troop shortage has worsened since the war in Gaza erupted after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, which triggered a prolonged Israeli military campaign. Since then, Israeli forces have remained engaged on multiple fronts, increasing pressure on active-duty troops and reservists.

The manpower issue has also become deeply political inside Israel. Debate has intensified over whether ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, many of whom have long been exempt from military service, should now be drafted as the army seeks to fill growing gaps in its ranks.

A 2024 ruling by Israel's High Court reportedly found no legal basis for the long-standing exemption granted to many Haredi yeshiva students. Even so, the issue remains highly sensitive, with powerful ultra-Orthodox parties continuing to push for protections for their communities.

The warning from Israel's top military commander underscores the mounting strain the war has placed on the country's defence system. As the conflict continues, the government may face increasing pressure to resolve the troop shortage or risk weakening the army's long-term capacity.