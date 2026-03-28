MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Crocodiles during Holy Week: 4 Tips for Avoiding Risks on Outings appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

During Holy Week, families plan outings to coastal areas, rivers, estuaries, lagoons, and beaches to enjoy the days of rest and reflection.

However, they might encounter an unexpected visitor.

These are crocodiles, animals that are in their natural habitat, so it is important to be vigilant to avoid entering these areas.

Iván Sandoval, a researcher at the School of Biological Sciences at the National University, offered recommendations for detecting the presence of these reptiles.

Sandoval placed particular emphasis on river mouths, estuaries, and mangroves. The key here is to stay away from these areas so you're not near where the water flows out.

If you're out with pets, don't let them go into the water alone to prevent any interactions that could lead to an accident.

One of the most obvious precautions is to check for signs in the area warning of the presence of crocodiles.

Finally, Sandoval recommended that visitors speak with local resident, as they may have more detailed information about what is happening in the area and can thus confirm whether or not there are animals of this type in the nearby river or on the beach.

Sandoval emphasized that the dry season is when people need to be most vigilant.

“As river levels drop, many crocodiles move in search of water, which can bring them closer to areas where people are present,” he explained.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding the following practices:

. Entering the water in areas known to have crocodiles.

. Staying on shores with murky water or low visibility.

. Engaging in activities such as swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, or surfing near river mouths or estuaries.

. Fishing in the water or cleaning fish on the shore, which can attract animals.

. Allowing pets to approach these areas.

Although it may seem obvious, you should stay away from any area where there is a reptile and under no circumstances should you feed it.

If you see a crocodile, move away; do not try to interact with it or feed it.

The post Crocodiles during Holy Week: 4 Tips for Avoiding Risks on Outings appeared first on The Costa Rica News.