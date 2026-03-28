White House Launches New App For Real-Time Updates, Live Streams 'Straight From The Source' - Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House, on Friday, launched 'The White House' app for users to access live streams and real-time updates from the US government. Announcing the launch in a post on X, the White House said that the updates are“straight from the source,” and have“no filter.”

"There have been a lot of launches lately....relax this one's an app," mentioned the video post.

The Trump administration claimed that the information would come“straight from the source, no filter."“The conversation everyone's watching is now at your fingertips,” mentioned the post.

White House app features

'News' section - The newly launched White House app includes a dedicated 'news' section with official press releases, along with a photo gallery. It also brings together the White House's activity across all social media platforms on a single interface.

'Connect' form - The app allows users to“text” Donald Trump, send queries through a 'connect' form, and and subscribe to a regular administration newsletter.

'ICE Tip Line' - The platform also features an 'ICE Tip Line', enabling users to share information directly with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Live section - The app also has a separate tab for accessing all the live streams and videos about developments and announcements by the US government.

Achievements, affordability – Separate tabs such as 'Achievements', 'Affordability' have been demarcated – which lets users access the achievements the Trump administration has made, what affordability figures say, more.

The launch comes after a series of cryptic social media teasers that sparked widespread speculation about a major announcement.

Trump has 41% approval rating

The introduction of the app comes at a time when the administration is navigating fluctuating public sentiment. Recent surveys indicate a dip in overall support for the president across the United States.

According to a Fox News poll released on Wednesday, 25 March, Trump currently holds a 41 per cent approval rating, while 59 per cent of respondents expressed disapproval of his performance.