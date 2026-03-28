PM Modi Calls For Promoting Non-Fossil Fuels Amid Global Energy Shock

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the promotion of alternative energy sources in a meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors, in light of the West Asia crisis, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PM called for promoting alternative sources such as biofuels, solar energy, the GOBARdhan (compressed biogas) initiative, and electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections, during the meeting.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, with active cooperation from states during the meeting, the statement said.

This comes amid energy security concerns triggered by the West Asia war, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as India remains the world's second-largest crude oil importer, relying on imports for about 85% of its demand.

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Modi said the government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard citizens' interests, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

He urged states to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering, and called for more focus on the agriculture sector stockpiles, especially fertilizers, ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

The prime minister called for special attention in border and coastal states to address any emerging challenges related to shipping, essential supplies, and maritime operations.

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India has prior experience handling global disruptions such as the covid-19 pandemic, said Modi. He also said during the meeting that the situation remains dynamic,“necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies”, according to the PMO statement.

He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and states, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Modi cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that the timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

States with citizens in West Asia should activate helplines, appoint nodal officers, and establish district-level support systems to assist affected families and ensure the timely flow of information, he said.

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Modi asked states to continuously review the situation at the chief secretary level and at the district level to enable a quick response to evolving situations.

Speaking at the meeting, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said the government has been working to ensure the timely availability of LPG and to reduce the excise duties on petrol and diesel.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran on 28 February and Tehran's retaliation disrupted global supply chains, raising concerns of an LPG shortage in India. Industries, including eateries, have limited operations or switched to alternative fuels. The government has revised mandatory LPG booking gaps to 25 days for urban households and 45 days for rural areas, up from 21 days.