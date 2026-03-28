Iran Strikes Prince Sultan Air Base In Saudi Arabia: At Least 10 US Troops Injured, Two Critical - What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 10 US troops were injured in an attack in the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, reports said.

CBS News reported that at least 10 American soldiers had been wounded in the strike, two critically, Reuters reported citing officials that the number of injured were at 12.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, said at least one missile struck the Prince Sultan Air Base, as well as several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

However, there has been no word on the attack yet from authorities, and official casualty figures are awaited.

The development comes a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US could accomplish its military objectives in the war against Iran "without any ground troops", and amid ongoing talks with Iran.

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"We're going to destroy their navy, we are going to destroy their air force, and we are going to significantly destroy their missile launchers so they can never hide behind these things to get a nuclear weapon," Rubio told reporters following a foreign ministers' meet of the G7.

"We are achieving all of those objectives; we are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any," he added.

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Rubio's statement came after reports indicated the deployment of additional troops - namely, the famed 82nd Airborne Division - in the Middle East.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is mulling sending an additional 10,000 troops to the Middle East, including at least 5,000 US Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne.

With the reported troop deployments sparking speculation about a protracted war, Rubio on Friday also dismissed fears of a long-drawn conflict.

Speaking to reporters after meeting his G7 counterparts, the US Secretary of State said that the US was "on or ahead of schedule in that operation, and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here - a matter of weeks, not months."

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Since the fighting with Iran began on 28 February, more than 300 American service members have been injured, most of whom have returned to duty, CBS News reported citing a spokesperson for the US Central Command.

In addition, 13 US service members have lost their lives in the conflict.