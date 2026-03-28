JD Vance, 'Obsessed' With UFO Files, Says They're Not Aliens But Something Else - Here's What US Vice President Thinks

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance said he is“obsessed” with UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and vowed to plumb more information from the US government's“UFO file” during his tenure.

"I have not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it, but I am going to, trust me. I'm obsessed with this," Vance told conservative Benny Johnson at 'The Benny Show' on Friday.

Vance said he was“really busy worrying about the economy and national security and things like that,” but promised to“get to the bottom of the UFO files” during his years as vice president.

The vice president told Johnson that there had been a couple of times when he thought he could investigate the UFO files,“I'm like, all right, we're going to Area 51, we're going out to New Mexico. We're going to sort of get to the bottom of this.” But, he said,“then the timing of the trip just didn't work out.”

Vance reiterated his promise and said,“Trust me, I'm more curious than anybody. And I've got three years of the very tippy top of the classification. I'm going to get to the bottom of it.”

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However, JD Vance really turned heads when he said he doesn't think UFOs are aliens, but demons.

“I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons,” Vance said, describing this as a Christian understanding of "celestial beings who fly around who do weird things to people."

In exact words, Vance said:“Celestial beings who fly around, who do weird things to people, I think that the desire to describe everything celestial, everything as otherworldly-to describe it as aliens. I mean, every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain.”

He said that when he hears about any sort of“extra natural phenomenon,” he goes to the Christian understanding that there is“a lot of good out there, but there's also some evil out there.”

One of the“devil's great tricks” is to convince people he“never existed,” Vance added.

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In February, US President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to begin "identifying and releasing" government files related to UFOs and aliens.

Trump said he was taking the step "based on the tremendous interest shown," the same month that former US President Barack Obama said publicly that aliens were "real," though he had not seen them.

Trump told reporters that Obama "gave classified information, he is not supposed to be doing that."

Further fueling interest in aliens, the Trump administration registered the federal domain Aliens in March.

However, no evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.

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Interest in UFOs and related phenomena has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that adversaries could be testing highly advanced technologies.

In March 2024, the Pentagon released a report saying it had no proof that unidentified aerial phenomena were alien technology, with many suspicious sightings turning out to be merely weather balloons, spy planes, satellites and other normal activity.

(With AFP inputs)