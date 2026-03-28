DTTDC, Prasar Bharati Ink Pact To Make Delhi A Media, Entertainment Hub

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC) and Prasar Bharati at Bharat Mandapam during the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) on Friday. The agreement aims to develop Delhi as a major hub for the media and entertainment industry.

Vision to Transform Delhi into a Media Hub

According to a press release, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi will strive to become a preferred destination for investors, producers, and creative professionals from India and abroad. He added that the city has strong talent, technical expertise, and creative energy to support this plan. He also stated that Delhi will be developed as a modern and integrated hub for film, television, and media.

The project will bring together diverse areas such as film, television, animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics on a single platform.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative will help strengthen the creative economy and support the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign. She added that it will help position Delhi as a global centre for media and entertainment.

Project Scope and Implementation

The project will include the development of studios, post-production facilities, and AVGC hubs. It will also focus on training, skill development, and innovation.

Officials said the plan is expected to create job opportunities for young people and support growth in the sector.

A joint coordination committee comprising members from both organisations will be formed to oversee the planning, funding, and execution of the project.

About the International Film Festival of Delhi

Meanwhile, speaking about the festival, organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as the knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide event showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital.

The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, features a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, uniting filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe.

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