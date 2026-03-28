Harmanpreet Singh On Meeting 'Humble' Virat Kohli, 250-Cap Award

Indian hockey team men's captain Harmanpreet Singh opened up about the experience of meeting cricket legend Virat Kohli. He also expressed delight at receiving an award at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 on Friday for completing 250 international caps. Harmanpreet, taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, uploaded a picture with Kohli and expressed his respect for the legendary cricketer's dedication and work ethic, emphasising how elite athletes across disciplines share a common approach to excellence.

'Felt really great... He is such a humble person'

Speaking to reporters after receiving the award for 250 international caps, Harmanpreet Singh expressed his happiness at meeting Virat Kohli, praising him as humble and enjoying their conversation in Punjabi. "Felt really great. He is such a humble person. We were having a conversation in Punjabi. I am very happy that I got a chance to meet him," he said.

Harmanpreet Singh also expressed his happiness and pride in completing 250 caps and receiving the award. "I am very happy to complete 250 caps. It is a great achievement for me. I am very happy that I got this award," Harmanpreet said.

Focus on upcoming matches

India has been placed in Pool D of the upcoming FIH World Cup 2026 alongside England, Pakistan, and Wales, and will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15. However, before the World Cup, India and Pakistan are also set to face each other in an FIH Pro League match in the UK around June 23, 2026.

Speaking about it, Singh said India has a strong opportunity in the upcoming matches, including the game against Pakistan in England, and emphasised learning from past mistakes to perform confidently as a team. "I think we have a good opportunity. We are going to play against Pakistan in England. It will be a good match. We will see what we have done well and what we can improve. England, Wales and Pakistan have a good pool. We have 10 weeks before the Pro League. We are trying not to repeat the mistakes we made in the last Pro League matches. We will give a good performance as a team with confidence," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

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