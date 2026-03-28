Rupali Chakankar Resigns As NCP Women's Wing Chief Over Nashik Case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned from the position of the party's Women Wing's State President over the allegations of her involvement in the Nasik case involving Captain Ashok Kharat. In a post on X, she said that she extended her resignation following a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunnetra Pawar. Chakankar further clarified her stance, stating that she has no connections to any of his alleged wrongdoings and reiterated the request for an impartial probe into the matter. Expressing concerns over the alleged speculations being made in the media, she asserted that "truth will eventually prevail."

Chakankar's Statement on Resignation

"Regarding the Kharat case, I had clearly stated my position on the very first day. I have no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or any of his alleged wrongdoings, and I continue to stand firm on that position even today. All these facts will come to light during the course of the investigation. The allegations being made in the media without any truth or evidence are deeply distressing. The truth will eventually prevail with full force," she wrote in the post.

Resignation from State Women's Commission

"I have already requested the Honorable Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Director General of Police to ensure that the investigation is conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. Following a discussion over the phone this morning with respected Sunetra Pawar, I am resigning from my post as the State President of the Nationalist Women's Congress," she added.

Last week, Rupali Chakankar also resigned as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. As per the sources, she stepped down after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked her to do so following the Nasik case involving Captain Ashok Kharat. In the resignation letter to CM Fadnavis, she expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and colleagues for their trust and support while requesting that her resignation be accepted. Chakankar said that due to personal reasons, she is voluntarily submitting her resignation.

'Personal Reasons' Cited in Letter

"I, Mrs. Rupali Nilesh Chakankar, would like to inform you with respect to the above subject that I was appointed as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission on 15th October 2024. Due to my personal reasons, I am voluntarily submitting my resignation from the post of Chairperson through this letter," the letter read.

"I am deeply grateful to you and all your colleagues for the trust you have shown in me and for your cooperation. I am confident that you will continue to provide such support in the future as well. However, I humbly request you to accept my resignation from the post of Chairperson, State Women's Commission," the letter read.

Background of the Kharat Case

She also met with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, urging her to "take the appropriate decision". This stems from the case pertaining to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. Kharat remained in police custody until Tuesday, and the Nashik court has granted an extension for further investigation until March 29.

Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse.

Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures. (ANI)

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