China, India Share More Common Interests Than Differences: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised that China and India share far more common interests than differences as he met with outgoing Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat in Beijing. During their meeting on Thursday, both sides highlighted the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties amid a shifting global landscape.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, in remarks during the farewell call, Wang commended Rawat's efforts and contributions to the development of China-India relations during his tenure. He noted that under the strategic guidance of the leadership in both nations, the relationship has "embarked on the right track of improvement and development".

'Common Interests Outweigh Differences'

Wang reiterated Beijing's readiness to work with New Delhi to implement key understandings reached by the two countries' leaders. Against the backdrop of a complex international environment, he said China is committed to viewing India as a development opportunity rather than a threat and as a cooperative partner rather than a competitor. "As two major neighboring countries and two major emerging economies, China and India share far more common interests than differences. Without modernization of China and India, there will be no global modernization. In the face of a changing and turbulent international landscape, China stands ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the two leaders, and stay committed to seeing each other as development opportunities rather than threats, and regarding each other as cooperative partners rather than competitors," the statement read.

Call for Multilateral Coordination

"The two sides need to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, uphold the common interests of the Global South, strengthen multilateral coordination within mechanisms such as BRICS, and consolidate the hard-won positive momentum in China-India relations," it added.

Indian Envoy Reaffirms Cooperation

Rawat, whose term as India's ambassador to China ends this month, thanked China for its support during his tenure and said that as two ancient civilisations and major powers, both nations benefit significantly from stable and steady bilateral relations -- a foundation he described as being of global significance. Rawat reaffirmed India's willingness to enhance high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation, advance multilateral coordination and work jointly with China to uphold world peace, stability and development.

Change of Guard

Pradeep Kumar Rawat has served as India's Ambassador to China since March 2022 and is set to be succeeded by Vikram Doraiswami, who is currently serving as the Indian High Commissioner to the UK. (ANI)

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