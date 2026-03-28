Himcare Scheme Not Being Shut Audit Reveals 'Alarming Facts': CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday rejected allegations made by the opposition over the Himcare scheme, asserting that no decision has been taken to shut it and citing 'alarming facts' revealed in an internal audit.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, Sukhu said, "There is no question of any scam in that regard, and just now the Hon'ble Speaker has clarified it before you. Secondly, it was being said that the scheme would be closed. We have not taken any decision to shut the scheme at present."

He added that while there is no immediate plan to discontinue Himcare, the government is exploring ways to strengthen healthcare delivery in the future. "In the coming time, we may think about how to provide treatment facilities to around 75 lakh people of the state in a better way," he said.

Allegations of Irregularities and Scam

Referring to alleged irregularities, the Chief Minister said the government's focus is to prevent misuse of public funds. "From our perspective, steps are being taken to ensure that such irregularities, including the ₹110 crore scam detected in certain cases, can be prevented in the future," he stated.

Sukhu said an internal audit of the health department has already revealed serious discrepancies. "We have placed some alarming and shocking facts in the Assembly. There are instances where payments were made under Himcare for ovarian surgeries in the names of male patients. There are several other such issues, and the internal audit report has now come to us," he said.

He further informed that a detailed investigation has been ordered. "I have directed a vigilance inquiry into the matter. So far, investigations at two places, including Tanda, have indicated irregularities worth about ₹110 crore involving payments to private hospitals. Another agency has also been asked to look into how public money was misused," he added.

Emphasising the government's stance on corruption, Sukhu said, "If there is any corruption, our government will not hesitate to order an inquiry even against the most powerful individuals. Whether it involves a sitting judge or any other authority will be decided as per the state's procedures, but once facts have come out in the internal audit, we must proceed further."

Future Reforms for Himcare Scheme

On the future of the scheme, the Chief Minister said reforms are being considered. "We have also given an assurance regarding the scheme. We are considering moving towards an insurance-based model and studying systems adopted by other states so that proper auditing can be ensured. Himcare has not been audited so far, and that is also a concern we are addressing," he said.

He also pointed to procedural lapses in the scheme's implementation. "There were cases where expiry-linked claims had lapsed in January but were cleared in March. Such issues are being taken into account as we move forward," he noted.

CM on Fuel Price Situation

Commenting on the Centre's decision to reduce import duty on petrol and diesel, Sukhu said he would review its impact. "I have just received information about the reduction in import duty on fuel by the Government of India. I am yet to assess how much it has been reduced and what impact it will have. There is a meeting later today where we will discuss it," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the fuel situation in the state remains stable. "As of now, the availability of petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh is normal, and there is no shortage," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)