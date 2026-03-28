Ukraine Experts In Saudi Arabia To Boost Air Defence Against Shaheds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently met military experts from Ukraine who have been stationed in Saudi Arabia for more than a week. The meeting focused on their work and early findings on improving air defence systems.

Zelenskyy said the experts presented their first results and shared both operational and broader conclusions on strengthening protection against Iranian "Shaheds" and missile threats.

Focus on Countering Iranian Drones and Missiles

"The main task of our air defence experts in this region is to identify challenges and determine what changes are needed to strengthen the protection of people and lives from Iranian 'shaheds' and missiles," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. I met with our military experts who have been in Saudi Arabia for over a week now. Guys reported on the team's first results and shared conclusions at both the operational and broader levels. The main task of our air defense experts in this region is to identify challenges and... twitter/WnemsR5JDP - Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 27, 2026

He thanked the team for their quick and detailed work, adding that their efforts have already led to concrete steps to improve defence capabilities in the region. Despite the short time available, the Ukrainian experts shared their experience and explained how Ukraine protects its citizens and critical infrastructure during ongoing attacks.

Sharing Ukraine's Unique Air Defence Expertise

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's experience in air defence has gained global attention. "Ukraine's expertise is unique, and recognized as such, and that is why everyone is so interested in our technologies and experience," he said.

The discussions in Saudi Arabia focused on improving air defence systems, with special attention on countering drone threats. The talks also looked at ways to adapt Ukraine's battlefield experience to strengthen defence in other regions.

Pledge for Long-Term Cooperation

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to continue long-term cooperation with Saudi Arabia. "We are ready for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation," he said, adding that he is proud of the country's people and their resilience. (ANI)

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