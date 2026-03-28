Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms, Rain Forecast Issued For Weekend Check Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh has brought thunderstorms to the state. The Met office has said that many districts in North and South Bengal will see storms and rain for the next two days

After a humid day, the city got its predicted thunderstorm. Rain, along with lightning and gusty winds, started around 11:30 PM last night.The Met office reports a low-pressure system has formed 0.9 km above sea level over Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh. A trough line running from northwest Bihar to Manipur is causing this rain.The weather office has forecast thunderstorms for most districts in North Bengal over the next two days. People can expect squally winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 km per hour.South Bengal is also likely to get rain. Districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East & West Bardhaman, East & West Medinipur, and Hooghly will be affected. Winds will hit 50 to 60 km/h. Purulia, Bankura, and the Bardhaman districts might even see hailstorms today.

According to the Met office, scattered showers will hit South Bengal today, Saturday, with 40-50 km/h winds. The maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees and the minimum 25 degrees. The rain will continue on Sunday, with an alert for North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad.

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