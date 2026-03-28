Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain In Western Ghats, Heat Rises Elsewhere Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A fresh weather update indicates rising temperatures across parts of Tamil Nadu, while select hill regions may receive rainfall. Here's a clear breakdown of today's forecast and what residents can expect

The regional weather office has predicted a slight increase in daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. In a few locations, the maximum temperature may rise by around 2–3°C, making the day feel warmer than usual.

Districts along the Western Ghats are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. These showers are likely to be limited and may not impact the broader weather pattern across the state.

Most other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, will experience dry conditions. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering between 34–35°C during the day and 24–25°C at night.