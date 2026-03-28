Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Heat Wave Intensifies Across Maharashtra Rain Likely By Month-End

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures as March ends, with several regions facing intense heat wave conditions. Vidarbha remains the worst affected. Check Forecast Here

The heat wave has tightened its grip across Maharashtra, with temperatures climbing above seasonal averages. Mumbai is seeing hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures between 34–36°C, making the heat feel more intense. Pune is experiencing harsher conditions, touching nearly 40°C in areas like Lohegaon and Shivajinagar. Nashik and other parts of North Maharashtra are also facing dry heat, with temperatures hovering around 37–39°C.

Vidarbha remains the hottest region, with Nagpur and Akola crossing the 40°C mark. Akola has emerged as the hottest location, recording around 40.6°C. The heat wave conditions are expected to persist here for at least the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is also witnessing high temperatures near 38°C, though some southern pockets may see slight cloud cover due to local weather patterns.

The weather department has indicated no significant drop in temperatures on March 29, suggesting continued heat across the state. However, there is a slight possibility of relief towards March 30 and 31, with chances of light rain and thundershowers in parts of South Maharashtra and Pune. This could bring temporary respite from the ongoing heat wave conditions.