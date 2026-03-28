Investment, Fuel Security And Strategy To Take Center Stage Across Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2026 Multi-Track Program

The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition returns to Luanda this September as a bridge connecting global investors and project developers with Angolan projects and partners. At a time when global supply disruptions and geopolitics are sharpening consumer focus on Africa, Angola offers the stability, resource base and investment appeal needed to support long-term security. Reflecting this focus, AOG will once again feature a multi-track program designed to showcase Angolan opportunities to a global audience.

Across three primary tracks - the Strategic, Technical and Roundtables Track - AOG 2026 will bring together policymakers, operators, financiers and technology providers to address challenges and opportunities across the full investment value chain. The expanded program structure underscores the event's commitment to facilitating targeted discussions that support project development, strengthen partnerships and address the most pressing challenges facing Angola's oil and gas sector today.

Strategic Track

As Angola continues to position itself as a leading African investment destination, the AOG 2026 Strategic Track will provide a platform for high-level dialogue between government, operators and investors, focusing on the policies, partnerships and capital frameworks required to sustain production and drive new exploration. Taking place across the two-day main conference, the Strategic Track will address the macro and investment-driven themes shaping Angola's oil and gas industry.

Sessions will cover investment trends, Angola's upstream competitiveness, advancing deepwater frontier momentum and opportunities in building an Angolan gas economy. Additional discussions will examine oil trade and the impacts of geopolitics, financing solutions for independents, fuel supply security and refining and the economics of local content success.

Technical Track

Running alongside the Strategic Track, the Technical Track will feature a series of presentations and discussions addressing critical operational and technical challenges across Angola's oil and gas sector. This track will focus on practical solutions and emerging technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

Topics will include M&A trends and asset transactions, accelerating AI adoption in oil and gas operations, building the next generation workforce and developing decommissioning frameworks for ageing assets. By focusing on operational efficiency, technology deployment and workforce development, the Technical Track will provide valuable insights for companies looking to optimize performance and extend the life of Angola's producing assets while preparing for the next generation of projects.

Roundtables Track

A strategic feature at AOG, the Roundtables Track will introduce a more interactive discussion format focused on some of the industry's most complex and strategic issues. These sessions will bring together small groups of stakeholders for targeted discussions on ensuring global compliance, Angola's licensing landscape, partnerships and the future of upstream development.

Additional topics will include resolving the dollar/kwanza conundrum, the role of local financial institutions in the oil and gas sector and strategies to strengthen collaboration between international investors and local companies. The introduction of the Roundtables Track reflects growing demand for more focused, solution-driven discussions that move beyond traditional conference formats and toward practical problem-solving and partnership building.

Additional Features: Pre-Conference

In addition to the main conference program, AOG 2026 will include a dedicated pre-conference agenda on September 8, setting the tone ahead of the main conference discussions. Pre-conference sessions will cover subsurface imaging and structural analysis, Angola's fiscals in a global context and strategies for strengthening Angolan institutions.

Several industry-led workshops will also take place, with companies offering insights into the technologies, solutions and tools that are transforming Angola's oil and gas sector. These sessions are designed to provide practical knowledge sharing while highlighting the role of technology and innovation in improving efficiency and supporting new project development.

With an expanded multi-track program and the introduction of the Roundtables Track, AOG 2026 continues to evolve into a platform designed to drive investment, strengthen partnerships and support the next phase of Angola's oil and gas growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.