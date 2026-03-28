Mining, Manufacturing And Property Leaders To Share How They Are Cutting Water Demand Through Reuse And Closed-Loop Systems At Water Security Africa

Water Security Africa, co-located with Enlit Africa (19–21 May 2026, CTICC), has released its full programme, featuring commercial and industrial leaders demonstrating how organisations are reducing water demand through reuse, recycling and closed-loop systems.

Industry accounts for up to 20% of global water withdrawals, and as municipal supply reliability and tariff pressure increase, more organisations are treating water security as a board-level risk.

The SAICE CPD-accredited programme will showcase practical approaches to reducing demand, improving water governance and building resilient water systems on-site and across supply chains.

Sector case studies and stewardship sessions include:

Mining: closed-loop tailings systems, high recycling rates and pathways towards zero-liquid-discharge approaches

Agro-processing: recovering water from production processes, condensate capture and fit-for-purpose reuse

Hospitality and healthcare: greywater recycling, rainwater systems and demand reduction programmes that can be adapted across portfolios

Property: on-site treatment and reuse solutions designed to reduce exposure to supply unreliability across commercial building portfolios

The programme also connects corporate water stewardship to municipal and catchment realities, including how loss reduction and better network performance improve supply stability and reduce system-wide costs.

“Many organisations have already proven that major reductions in water demand are possible without compromising operations,” said Claire Volkwyn, Head of Content, VUKA Group..“At Water Security Africa, leaders will share the systems, governance and investment cases behind those results so others can replicate them.”

Confirmed speakers include Darshana Myronidis (Virgin Group UK), Petrus Swanepoel (Mediclinic), Molatelo Motau (Heineken), John van Wyk (Harmony Gold), Zomakahle Ndlovu (Inkomathi Usuthu Catchment Management Agency), Desiree Moima (Gauteng Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and Martjie Cloete (Growthpoint Properties), alongside municipal and utility leaders addressing the broader system context.

Download the programme:

Register:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Speaking opportunities:

Claire Volkwyn

VUKA Group

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For sponsorship and exhibition:

Marcel du Toit

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About Water Security Africa:

Water Security Africa, co-located with Enlit Africa, addresses operational and economic water challenges across utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial sectors. The event takes place 19–21 May 2026 at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. All sessions are CPD-accredited by SAICE.



About the event organisers: VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, across Africa's energy, mining, infrastructure, mobility, green economy and technology sectors through innovative events, content, and strategic networking. By integrating industry introductions, curated events and digital engagement, the group empowers businesses to navigate complex markets, forge valuable connections and drive sustainable success.

Venture partners to The Global Trust Project, Founders of WomenIN empowerment platform and leaders of NPO, Go Green Africa. The VUKA Group's diverse portfolio acts to contribute to its purpose of 'Connecting Africa to the World's Best, to Influence Sustainable Progress'. Discover more at