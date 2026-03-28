US Lawmakers Unveil Crypto Tax Plan With No Bitcoin Exemption

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) An early-stage discussion draft released by U.S. lawmakers seeks a comprehensive overhaul of how digital assets are taxed, aiming to clarify treatment across a range of activities-from stablecoins to lending and staking. Introduced as a conversation starter rather than a bill, the Digital Asset PARITY Act outlines proposed changes to the Internal Revenue Code that would reshape the tax landscape for individuals and institutions engaging with crypto in the United States.

The draft, authored by Representatives Max Miller and Steven Horsford, would set out specific rules for stablecoins, address cost-basis calculations, and establish de minimis exemptions for smaller transactions. Notably, the proposal stops short of an outright crypto tax framework and is framed as a starting point for a broader policy discussion among lawmakers, industry participants, and other stakeholders.

Conversations around the draft emphasize that if enacted, these provisions could influence onramping activity, compliance costs, and how crypto yields are reported. The document is not a bill introduced in Congress, but rather a discussion draft designed to spur debate on how the United States might modernize its tax code to accommodate digital assets.

Stablecoins may escape gains taxation if their cost basis remains within 1% of $1 (or $0.01), according to the discussion draft. This threshold would shape when gains on stablecoin holdings are recognized for tax purposes. Costs associated with acquiring or moving regulated dollar-pegged stablecoins would not be counted toward an investor's cost basis, potentially lowering the taxable baseline for some trades. A de minimis exemption would apply to stablecoin transactions under $200, meaning those small trades would not trigger tax or reporting requirements. The act does not specify an annual cap yet. Income earned from lending, staking, or passive validator services would be treated as ordinary gross income in the year it is earned, measured by fair market value at the time of receipt. The proposal remains a discussion draft and has not been introduced as legislation; its purpose is to solicit input from lawmakers, industry participants, and the crypto community on how to overhaul crypto tax policy.

Key takeawaysWhat the draft proposes and why it matters

The Digital Asset PARITY Act proposes a framework intended to bring greater clarity to how digital assets are taxed, with a focus on stabilizing tax outcomes for users who hold or transact with digital currencies that are designed to maintain a stable value. The centerpiece is a potential threshold-based treatment for stablecoins, aimed at reducing the tax friction associated with routine use of dollar-pegged tokens in everyday commerce or yield-generating activities.

Beyond stablecoins, the draft also addresses the allocation of tax burdens for earnings generated through decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. By treating income from lending, staking, and related validator services as ordinary gross income in the year earned, the proposal would require taxpayers to recognize fair market value at the time of receipt, aligning crypto income with traditional tax treatment for similar financial activities.

Officials behind the draft stress that the document is intended to catalyze cross-sector dialogue. They emphasize that any final policy will depend on congressional negotiations, administrative considerations, and input from the crypto industry and other stakeholders. The draft explicitly notes that it has not been introduced as formal legislation and invites feedback on the proposed structures.

Analysts and advocates see the bill as a reflection of the ongoing tension between fostering crypto innovation and maintaining robust tax oversight. From an investor perspective, the provisions could affect how quickly and efficiently activities such as yield farming, staking, and stablecoin usage move into formal compliance, potentially altering risk calculations and after-tax returns.

Industry responses and tensions

Reaction to the discussion draft highlights competing priorities within the crypto policy sphere. Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, framed the draft as a call for much-needed clarity in digital asset taxation. In a statement tied to the draft's release, he underscored the risk of tax policy that remains ambiguous or misaligned with onshore activity, arguing that clear rules are essential for bringing more activity into the regulated economy.

- Cody Carbone, Digital Chamber

Among Bitcoin advocates, the reaction was more skeptical, signaling concerns that the plan privileges stablecoins while bypassing a similar tax treatment for Bitcoin (BTC ). The draft's de minimis provision for stablecoins-but not for BTC -echoes ongoing debates about how decentralized, permissionless digital assets should be treated for tax purposes. Critics argue that stablecoins, being centrally issued and regulated, do not share the same decentralized attributes as BTC and should not enjoy the same exemptions.

- Pierre Rochard, CEO, The Bitcoin Bond Company, commenting on the draft's approach to de minimis relief and stablecoins

The broader policy landscape includes other proposed or pending measures, some of which contemplate various forms of tax relief or exemptions for BTC, while continuing to assess the equity of the tax treatment for stablecoins and other digital assets. Observers note that the Digital Asset PARITY Act aligns with an ongoing push to reform crypto taxation but remains a preliminary draft that will require extensive debate before any legislative action.

Context, implications, and what comes next

The draft arrives at a moment when policymakers are increasingly focused on how to create a workable tax regime for rapid innovation in digital assets, including DeFi, tokenized securities, and cross-border use cases. By proposing targeted exemptions and income-recognition rules, the authors aim to balance revenue considerations with practical usage patterns-especially for stablecoins that underpin much of DeFi liquidity, payments, and on-chain settlement.

For investors and developers, the move signals potential shifts in tax planning and compliance obligations. If adopted, the rules could influence how projects structure incentives, how wallets and exchanges report activity, and how users assess the after-tax viability of various crypto strategies. The discussion also foregrounds potential regulatory bifurcations between stablecoins and other digital assets, a theme that could shape policy debates in the coming months.

As Congress weighs the draft, stakeholders will scrutinize the mechanics of the proposed cost-basis rules, the exact thresholds for exemptions, and how these changes would integrate with existing tax provisions. The process will likely involve multiple committees, hearings, and stakeholder rounds before any formal bill could emerge. Market participants should watch for: whether the de minimis threshold for stablecoins is preserved or revised, whether BTC-specific exemptions gain traction, and how the definition of“regulated” stablecoins evolves in alignment with broader regulatory expectations.

In the near term, observers expect further commentary from industry groups, think tanks, and lawmakers as the dialogue around crypto taxation intensifies. The Digital Asset PARITY Act stands as a litmus test for how policymakers intend to reconcile traditional tax rules with the increasingly complex and transformative world of digital assets.

Readers should stay tuned for updates on whether the discussion draft progresses toward formal consideration and how the evolving policy debate will influence tax reporting, compliance costs, and the broader adoption path for digital assets in the United States.

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