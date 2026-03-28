Traders Assign 53% Odds BTC Under $66K By Apr 24

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin traded lower into Friday, sliding to around $65,530 after Thursday's peak near $71,300 and erasing roughly $210 million in leveraged long exposure as the market faced an about $18.6 billion monthly options expiry. The Deribit options market priced in a bearish tilt, placing a 53% probability that BTC would stay below $66,000 by late April.

Traders also pushed the mood into risk-off mode as the delta skew for Bitcoin options advanced to about 15%, indicating puts were trading at a meaningful premium relative to calls. In parallel, the exit of a high-profile US policy voice and persistent questions about a US strategic approach to Bitcoin added to the cautious stance surrounding a sector still wrestling with regulatory and macro headwinds.

Bearish options posture dominates near-term bets: The delta skew rose to 15%, signaling a notable premium for puts over calls and implying a cautious, protection-oriented trading environment. BTC price action aligns with cautious expiry dynamics: BTC slid to about $65,530 on Friday, an 8% drop from Thursday's $71,300, as the $18.6 billion monthly expiry weighed on market positioning and erased substantial bullish leverage. Markets price a sub-$66k scenario by late April: The market assigned roughly a 53% implied probability that Bitcoin would trade below $66,000 by April 24, reflecting elevated uncertainty amid macro tensions and policy questions. Put-heavy expiry signals risk-off sentiment into weekend: About $2 billion in put open interest existed at the $69,000+ level, with 97% of call options expiring worthless, underscoring a shift away from bullish bets during the expiry window. Policy leadership shake-up fuels uncertainty: David Sacks has stepped down as crypto and AI czar, a development that compounds questions about the cadence of US policy on Bitcoin and related technology, including the prospect of a US Bitcoin Reserve.

Key takeawaysBitcoin options and price action amid a thickening policy fog

Friday's price action arrived on the back of a broad options setup that favored hedging over risk-taking. BTC traded near $65,530, leaving behind an 8% retreat from Thursday's highs of about $71,300. The monthly expiry, totaling roughly $18.6 billion, amplified the impact of positioning shifts: much of the bullish call premium appeared to fade as the session concluded, with open interest leaning toward protective puts.

In particular, a 66,000-strike put traded at 0.0566 BTC (roughly $3,730), highlighting hedging activity around the $66k level. The market's read on April 24 pointed to a 53% chance BTC would remain under $66,000, reinforcing a cautious posture among traders heading into the weekend. Data from Deribit and related analytics show the tilt away from outright bullish exposure as traders seek downside protection in an environment clouded by macro and geopolitical developments.

The options landscape also reveals a clearer signal from the longer end of the curve: the delta skew - a measure of put vs. call demand - jumped to 15% on Friday. In balanced markets, the skew typically hovers between -6% and +6%. A +15% reading indicates a material willingness to pay up for downside protection, suggesting reduced conviction that the $66,000 threshold would hold through the coming days.

Looking at expiry dynamics, Friday's session favored neutral-to-bearish strategies. About 97% of call options at the $68,610 expiry strike were void, while puts at $69,000 and higher eclipsed $2 billion in open interest. The combination of heavy put exposure and weak call participation underscores a mood shift away from outright bullish bets, with traders prioritizing risk management as headlines and policy signals remained unsettled.

Beyond the technicals, market chatter on social platforms reflected a tentative mood about potential geopolitical catalysts. WhalePanda, an active market observer on X, noted that risk markets could push higher if no major negative developments materialize before Monday, though a fresh geopolitical flare could quickly tilt sentiment back toward fear-driven selling.

For readers tracking the macro context, traders are watching a confluence of factors: a U.S. inflation backdrop, possible shifts in fiscal posture, and policy signals around crypto. Oil prices moved higher, with West Texas Intermediate approaching the $100 per barrel mark, while 5-year Treasury yields rose to about 4.07% from roughly 3.72% three weeks prior. The S&P 500 also traded near multi-month lows, underscoring a broader risk-off tone that has often weighed on speculative assets like Bitcoin.

Policy landscape, leadership changes, and the strategic reserve question

Contributing to the mood is a lack of clarity around U.S. policy direction for Bitcoin. In recent weeks, David Sacks, who served as the administration's crypto and AI czar, stepped down from that role, though he remains an advisor to the President's Council on Science & Technology. His departure follows earlier remarks that fueled investor expectations, including hints that the U.S. could acquire more Bitcoin through budget-neutral methods without tax increases. The shift adds another layer of uncertainty for market participants seeking a clear pathway for crypto policy in Washington.

The trajectory of any formal U.S. plan to establish a Bitcoin reserve or similar strategic holdings remains unclear. Reports and commentary around a potential“US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve” have circulated in policy circles, but concrete details and timelines have yet to emerge. As policy ambiguity persists, investors are inclined to treat any bullish narratives with caution until clearer signals surface from lawmakers and regulators.

For broader context, readers may recall related discussions about crypto taxation and exemptions. Earlier reporting noted lingering gaps in a proposed crypto tax framework and exemptions for Bitcoin, underscoring how policy developments continue to shape market sentiment and risk appetite.

As the policy debate unfolds, investors should watch for concrete comments from policymakers on whether any strategic holdings or reserve-like program will materialize, and how such moves might interact with existing regulatory frameworks and market infrastructure.

What to watch next for traders and developers

Looking ahead, the key questions center on sentiment recovery versus continued caution. If geopolitical tensions ease and no fresh negative headlines emerge, the options market could recalibrate, potentially narrowing the delta skew and stabilizing the front-month expiry pace. Conversely, any new developments on U.S. crypto policy or a surprise shift in the global macro landscape could reassert a risk-off tone and keep downside hedges in demand.

Traders will also be assessing whether the market's current pricing aligns with longer-term narratives, including Bitcoin's role as a macro hedge or as a high-beta risk asset within a diversified portfolio. The ongoing tension between macro headwinds and crypto-specific catalysts suggests volatility could persist as market participants await clearer policy signals and more durable liquidity conditions.

The immediate takeaway is clear: exterior forces-policy signals, geopolitical headlines, and macro surprises-will continue to dictate Bitcoin's near-term path. As long as uncertainty remains elevated, risk management will likely stay at the forefront of trading decisions, with the options market serving as a barometer of traders' willingness to protect against drawdowns rather than chase outright upside.

For ongoing coverage, readers should monitor updates on U.S. crypto policy, any announcements related to a potential Bitcoin reserve, and the evolving reaction of equities and macro markets to fresh headlines. If policy clarity arrives or geopolitical tensions shift, the market could recalibrate quickly, offering new opportunities for both traders and builders in the crypto space.

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