Eldorado.Gg Strengthens European Presence With Dutch-Localised Launch

Vilnius, Lithuania - Eldorado, a marketplace for gamers, has launched a Dutch-localised version of its online marketplace for in-game items and gaming services, targeting users in the Netherlands. The platform, now available at, introduces Dutch language support, local payment methods such as iDEAL, and region-specific user experience improvements.

The move is part of the company's broader international expansion strategy and aims to improve accessibility and usability for Dutch-speaking gamers.

“We're excited to see Eldorado continue expanding into new markets and becoming more accessible to gamers in more parts of the world,” said Augusta Mackevičiūtė, Marketing Specialist at Eldorado.

“The launch of our Dutch-localised platform is an important step in that journey, helping us better serve users in the Netherlands with a more familiar, convenient, and locally relevant experience. As Eldorado continues to grow internationally, our goal is to connect gamers in more countries and create a marketplace experience that feels accessible and trusted in every market we enter.”

Dutch gaming market continues steady growth

The Netherlands represents a mature and steadily growing gaming market, with high digital adoption and strong engagement across platforms. The Dutch games industry generated approximately €420 million in revenue in recent years, supported by both domestic development and international platforms.

The in-game item economy has also expanded alongside this growth, driven by demand for digital goods, account services and virtual currencies across popular titles. Global trends show that secondary marketplaces for in-game assets are becoming more established as players seek flexible ways to trade and personalise their gaming experience. This context provides a foundation for platforms such as Eldorado to localise services and align with regional expectations.

Localisation and payments tailored to Dutch users

The Dutch-localised version of Eldorado introduces a fully translated interface designed to reduce friction for users who prefer to browse and transact in their native language. In addition to language support, the platform integrates commonly used local payment methods, including iDEAL, which is widely adopted across the Netherlands for online transactions.

By aligning with familiar payment systems, the platform aims to support user confidence and streamline transactions. Localisation also extends to user interface adjustments and content relevance, reflecting regional preferences and expectations around usability.

The Netherlands is known for its high level of trust in established digital payment methods and its preference for clear, transparent online services. Adapting to these conditions is a key factor for international platforms entering the market, particularly in sectors involving peer-to-peer transactions and digital goods.

Expansion strategy focused on regional accessibility

The launch of the Dutch platform reflects Eldorado's broader approach to international growth, which focuses on adapting its marketplace to local market conditions rather than offering a uniform global experience. By introducing language-specific versions and regionally relevant payment options, the company aims to reduce barriers to entry and support wider adoption.

This approach aligns with broader trends in digital marketplaces, where localisation is increasingly seen as essential for user acquisition and retention. In competitive online environments, platforms that reflect local expectations in language, payments and user experience tend to achieve stronger

Eldorado's expansion into the Netherlands marks another step in its European growth, as the company continues to enter new markets and tailor its platform to regional audiences.