Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size, Top Share, Demand Industry Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size The medical equipment maintenance market size was valued at USD 48.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 52.81 billion in 2026 to USD 113.85 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The medical equipment maintenance market depicts strong expansion due to rising dependence on high-value diagnostic and life support systems that require consistent performance assurance. Demand increases as healthcare providers prioritize uptime, audit readiness, and lifecycle cost control across complex device ecosystems. Growth reflects a shift toward predictive service models supported by embedded diagnostics and connected technologies. Hospitals adopt hybrid servicing strategies that balance OEM expertise with cost-efficient third-party providers. Regulatory pressure and patient safety standards reinforce structured maintenance practices. Opportunities emerge from remote servicing capabilities and bundled lifecycle contracts, while workforce shortages and restricted access to proprietary systems create operational constraints across diverse healthcare settings. Key Market Insights North America dominated the medical equipment maintenance market with the largest share of 45.13% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical equipment maintenance market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.08%. Based on equipment, the imaging equipment segment dominated the medical equipment maintenance market with 38.23% share in 2025. Based on service, the corrective maintenance segment accounted for a dominant share of 35.14% in 2025. Based on service providers, the OEM segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period. Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the medical equipment maintenance market with 41.06% share in 2025. The US medical equipment maintenance market size was valued at USD 18.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.29 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 48.13 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 52.81 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 113.85 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 10.08% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Peijia Medical, Outset Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

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Emerging Trends in Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Predictive and data-driven maintenance models transform service delivery

Healthcare providers are transitioning from reactive repair cycles to predictive maintenance models driven by real-time device performance data and embedded diagnostics. This shift moves the medical equipment maintenance market toward proactive service strategies that anticipate equipment failures before they occur, which increases reliance on advanced analytics platforms and connected devices to ensure continuous equipment uptime. Service models evolve from fixed maintenance schedules to outcome-based agreements that focus on performance and reliability. As a result, medical equipment maintenance manufacturers integrate sensors, connectivity, and software into equipment, strengthening long-term service relationships and enabling recurring revenue through data-driven service offerings.

Shift toward multi-vendor service ecosystems

Hospitals are shifting from single-vendor service contracts to multi-vendor maintenance strategies to manage increasingly complex and diverse equipment fleets. This transition drives the development of interoperable service platforms capable of supporting equipment from multiple OEMs within a unified framework. This reduces dependency on individual manufacturers and encourages more competitive and flexible service pricing. It also pushes the medical equipment maintenance market toward open or semi-integrated service ecosystems where data accessibility becomes critical.

Market Drivers Compliance intensity and equipment complexity rise drives medical equipment maintenance market

Stringent regulatory frameworks related to patient safety, device traceability, and audit readiness drive consistent demand for maintenance services. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration require medical device manufacturers to maintain Device Master Records (DMR), Device History Records (DHR), and complaint files for every device, with 100% traceability across production and servicing. The FDA conducts ~3,000–4,000 medical device inspections annually across domestic and international facilities. Non-compliance can lead to Form 483 observations, warning letters, or product recalls. Thus, routine calibration, validation, and documentation have become essential for hospital operations, which increases service frequency and contract value. Manufacturers align their offerings with compliance requirements by developing certified service protocols and documentation systems that ensure adherence to regulatory standards, which strengthens trust and positions them as critical partners in maintaining accreditation and operational legitimacy.

Rapid advancements in medical technologies increase the complexity of equipment such as imaging systems, surgical robots, and life-support devices. This complexity raises the need for specialized maintenance skills, advanced diagnostic tools, and precise servicing. Hospitals rely more on expert service providers to manage these systems, which increases service intensity. Manufacturers benefit by using proprietary knowledge and training programs, strengthening their control over servicing activities. This trend increases demand for skilled maintenance services while limiting supply to providers with advanced technical expertise.

Market Restraints Skilled workforce gap and restricted access to software and diagnostic tools restrains medical equipment maintenance market growth

Limited availability of highly trained biomedical engineers and technicians restricts service capacity across many regions, which delays repair timelines and increases service costs, affecting equipment uptime in critical care environments. Manufacturers face constraints in scaling service operations and must invest in training programs, remote diagnostics, and automated troubleshooting tools to compensate for workforce shortages, which increase operational complexity and cost burden while slowing service expansion in underserved markets.

Restricted access to OEM software, spare parts, and diagnostic tools limits the ability of third-party providers to perform comprehensive maintenance, impacting the market by reducing competition in high-end equipment servicing and increasing dependency on OEMs, which raises service costs for healthcare providers. Medical equipment maintenance manufacturers maintain control over intellectual property and service quality but face regulatory and customer pressure to enable broader access, which creates tension between revenue protection and market openness.

Market Opportunities Remote service models and lifecycle service bundling offer growth opportunities for medical equipment maintenance market players

The growth of remote diagnostics and virtual servicing opens new opportunities in the maintenance market. It enables faster issue detection and resolution without frequent on-site visits. This improves service coverage, especially in remote or resource-limited regions. Manufacturers are adding cloud connectivity and real-time monitoring features to equipment to support proactive maintenance, which reduces service costs while expanding reach and improving customer support efficiency.

Healthcare providers are increasingly choosing bundled service packages that include installation, maintenance, upgrades, and end-of-life management. This shift moves the medical equipment maintenance market from one-time service transactions to long-term service partnerships. It helps hospitals manage costs better and ensures consistent performance of equipment. Manufacturers offer integrated service solutions combining hardware, software, and support. This strengthens customer retention, increases contract value, and positions companies as long-term service partners.

Provider Bundled Services Offered Hospital Client Philips Healthcare (RightFit/Managed Services) Installation, preventive & corrective maintenance, upgrades, remote diagnostics, lifecycle support Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Philips Healthcare (RightFit) Tailored service agreements, proactive maintenance, software & firmware upgrades Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast STERIS Equipment Care Plans Scheduled & unscheduled maintenance, preventive care, parts & labor support Multiple hospitals (US & Canada) Cyrix Healthcare (Care360) Full lifecycle services from installation to calibration, preventive & corrective maintenance Multiple hospitals (India)

Bundled Services Packages Provided By Major Players

Source: Secondary Research

Regional Insights North America: market leadership through regulatory enforcement and technology-integrated servicing

The North America medical equipment maintenance market accounted for a share of 45.13% in 2025, supported by strict regulatory enforcement and early adoption of digital maintenance technologies. Agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration mandate reporting of device malfunctions under the Medical Device Reporting (MDR) system, which drives demand for documented servicing and compliance-driven maintenance protocols. Healthcare providers increasingly deploy AI-enabled predictive maintenance and IoT-based remote monitoring systems to minimize downtime and optimize asset utilization.

The US medical equipment maintenance market continues to grow due to complex device ecosystems and increasing regulatory scrutiny. The ongoing discussion around right-to-repair policies has intensified, with independent service organizations advocating for access to OEM repair data. This dynamic is pushing hospitals to adopt hybrid servicing models that combine OEM contracts with third-party maintenance providers to balance compliance and cost efficiency. In 2025, several large US hospital networks expanded the use of cloud-based asset management platforms integrated with predictive analytics to monitor imaging systems and critical care devices in real time. Under FDA Quality System Regulation (21 CFR Part 820), all servicing activities must be documented and retained, often for 2–10 years depending on device class and risk. The US Department of Veterans Affairs expanded its National Biomedical Equipment Support Program, leveraging centralized maintenance tracking and lifecycle management tools across its facilities, improving uptime and reducing repair turnaround times.

The Canada medical equipment maintenance market demonstrates steady growth through centralized healthcare coordination and structured maintenance frameworks. Provincial health systems are investing in shared service models and digital inventory tracking systems. Ontario Health supports centralized procurement and shared services through programs like Supply Ontario, improving equipment standardization and system-wide inventory visibility across hospitals. In British Columbia, the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) uses consolidated service models and digital asset tracking to manage medical equipment across multiple health authorities. Alberta Health Services operates a province-wide equipment inventory and maintenance tracking system, enabling real-time visibility and optimized utilization of medical devices across facilities. This approach improves equipment uptime while supporting long-term lifecycle planning and cost optimization across public healthcare systems.

Asia Pacific: fastest growth driven by infrastructure expansion and equipment utilization intensity

The Asia Pacific medical equipment maintenance market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.08% during the forecast period, driven by rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion and rising utilization of medical devices. Governments across the region are investing heavily in hospital upgrades, diagnostic imaging capacity, and critical care infrastructure, which significantly increases the installed base of medical equipment requiring regular maintenance. High patient volumes and growing chronic disease burden further intensify the need for reliable and continuous equipment performance.

The China medical equipment maintenance market experiences strong growth due to large-scale hospital modernization and domestic medical device manufacturing expansion. With >9.5 billion hospital visits annually, equipment utilization is extremely high, leading to frequent servicing, calibration, and lifecycle management needs. Government policies promoting localization of medical technologies have led to the development of in-country maintenance ecosystems and skilled biomedical engineering workforces. Major public hospitals such as Guangzhou Women & Children's Medical Center, Jining No. 1 People's Hospital, and leading Shanghai tertiary hospitals have implemented centralized or lifecycle-based medical equipment management platforms that track performance, calibration schedules, and maintenance history, improving operational efficiency and compliance.

The India medical equipment maintenance market is emerging supported by national healthcare infrastructure programs and digital health initiatives. Under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, hospitals are increasingly adopting digital asset tracking and maintenance systems. In 2025, several state governments implemented centralized biomedical equipment maintenance and management programs (BEMMP), which outsource servicing to private vendors under performance-based contracts. This model improves equipment uptime in public hospitals while addressing shortages of in-house technical expertise.

The Nepal medical equipment maintenance market is supported by policy-level standardization of maintenance practices. In January 2026, the World Health Organization highlighted Nepal's advancement of a national biomedical equipment maintenance standard. This framework includes equipment profiling, calibration protocols, maintenance categorization, and performance monitoring systems. The initiative strengthens technical capacity, improves service accountability, and establishes a structured foundation for maintenance demand in resource-constrained healthcare settings.

The Japan medical equipment maintenance market is expanding due to its aging population and high dependence on precision medical technologies. The share of elderly population is expected to reach ~35% by 2040 and ~38% by 2065. Healthcare providers require consistent performance of advanced imaging and monitoring systems, which drives demand for high-quality preventive maintenance services. Hospitals prioritize zero-error tolerance and align closely with OEM service contracts to ensure compliance with stringent safety standards, particularly in Japan where strict regulatory oversight under the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and adherence to the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act require detailed maintenance records, periodic inspections, and certified servicing to minimize risk and ensure patient safety. Increasing adoption of AI-assisted diagnostics and robotic systems further elevates the need for specialized and continuous maintenance support in high-acuity care environments.

By Equipment

Imaging equipment held the largest share of 38.23% of the equipment segment in 2025 due to its critical role in diagnosis and continuous utilization across healthcare facilities. High capital investment and complex system architecture require frequent calibration, repair, and compliance checks, which drives consistent maintenance demand. Equipment such as CT, MRI, digital X-ray, and ultrasound require specialized technical expertise, which strengthens reliance on OEMs and skilled service providers. The large installed base across hospitals and diagnostic centers further supports its dominant position in the maintenance market.

The surgical instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period due to rising surgical volumes and expansion of minimally invasive procedures. Increasing focus on sterilization standards and patient safety drives frequent inspection and servicing needs. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers prioritize instrument reliability, which increases maintenance frequency. Demand for precision and regulatory compliance supports service adoption. Growth of outpatient procedures and specialty clinics also expands the installed base, which accelerates maintenance requirements for surgical tools across diverse healthcare settings.

By Service

Corrective maintenance dominated with a share of 35.14% in 2025 as healthcare providers depend on immediate repair solutions to minimize equipment downtime. Unexpected equipment failure directly affects patient care and hospital revenue, which makes reactive servicing essential. The high cost of imaging and life support devices increases urgency for quick restoration. Many facilities still rely on corrective approaches due to budget constraints and limited predictive infrastructure. This dependence sustains strong demand for corrective services across hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The preventive maintenance segment is expected to grow at a rate of 11.45% during the forecast period, as healthcare facilities shift toward planned servicing to reduce unexpected breakdowns. Increasing awareness of cost optimization and equipment lifespan extension supports adoption. Regulatory compliance and accreditation requirements encourage routine inspection and calibration. Hospitals adopt preventive strategies to improve operational efficiency and patient safety. Integration of scheduled service contracts with OEMs and third-party providers further strengthens this segment, which positions it as a key growth area in the market.

By Service Providers

The OEM services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period due to strong trust in original manufacturers for specialized and high-value equipment maintenance. Proprietary knowledge, access to genuine parts, and advanced diagnostic tools give OEMs a competitive advantage. Healthcare providers prefer OEM contracts for complex imaging and life support systems to ensure compliance and performance standards. Long-term service agreements and bundled offerings also support growth, especially among large hospitals that prioritize reliability and reduced operational risk.

The small and third-party providers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period due to cost-effective and flexible service offerings. These providers attract small and mid-sized healthcare facilities that seek affordable alternatives to OEM contracts. The ability to service multi-vendor equipment increases their appeal. Faster response time and customized solutions strengthen customer relationships. Growth of independent diagnostic centers and clinics creates demand for budget-friendly maintenance services, which supports rapid expansion of this segment.

By End Use

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a share of 41.06% in 2025 due to high patient volume and extensive use of diverse medical equipment. Large infrastructure and continuous operations require frequent maintenance across imaging, surgical, and life support devices. Availability of advanced technologies and higher capital expenditure support regular service contracts. Hospitals also face strict regulatory standards, which increases demand for reliable maintenance services. The presence of in-house biomedical teams along with external providers further strengthens their dominant share.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period, as demand for outpatient procedures increases. These centers focus on efficiency and quick patient turnover, which requires well-maintained and reliable equipment. Lower operational cost compared to hospitals encourages expansion of such facilities. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries supports equipment utilization, which drives maintenance needs. Limited in-house technical capacity leads to higher dependence on external service providers, which accelerates growth in this segment.

Competitive Landscape

The medical equipment maintenance market exhibits a highly fragmented and intensely competitive structure with the presence of global OEMs, independent service organizations, and in-house hospital engineering teams, although a moderate level of concentration exists among leading OEMs that leverage installed base advantage and proprietary systems. Established players compete on technological integration, predictive analytics capabilities, regulatory compliance expertise, and long-term service contracts supported by strong brand trust and global service networks. Emerging and regional players compete on cost efficiency, flexible multi-vendor servicing, faster response time, and customized service offerings tailored to budget-constrained healthcare facilities. Independent service organizations gain traction by offering lower-cost alternatives and unbundled services, while smaller firms face challenges due to limited capital, shortage of skilled technicians, and complex regulatory requirements. The market will be shaped by the shift toward predictive maintenance driven by AI, IoT-enabled remote monitoring, and data-centric service models.

In January 2026, Peijia Medical received US FDA clearance for a neurovascular device, reinforcing the importance of advanced servicing and maintenance frameworks for complex medical technologies. In February 2026, Medtronic announced the first US surgery using its Hugo robotic-assisted system at Cleveland Clinic, emphasizing the need for robust maintenance infrastructure for advanced surgical systems. In December 2025, Outset Medical confirmed that its Tablo dialysis system met FDA cybersecurity standards, underscoring the rising importance of secure maintenance protocols in connected medical devices. In September 2025, Medtronic reported successful safety and effectiveness outcomes for its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system in hernia repair, highlighting growing demand for specialized maintenance services for robotic platforms. In July 2025, Stryker raised its annual profit forecast driven by strong medical device sales, reflecting increased utilization rates and subsequent demand for equipment maintenance and servicing.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 48.13 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 52.81 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 113.85 Billion CAGR 10.08% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment, By Service, By Service Providers, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Medical Equipment Maintenance Market GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Peijia Medical Outset Medical Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic Braun SE Althea Group Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Wisag TECH GmbH FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Olympus Corporation Stryker Corporation Canon Inc Hitachi, Ltd BCAS Bio-Medical Services Ltd. STERIS Plc Avensys UK Ltd. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Imaging Equipment Surgical Instruments Electromedical Equipment Endoscopic Devices Other Medical Equipment CT MRI Digital X-ray Ultrasound Others Life Support Devices Dental Equipment

Preventive Maintenance Corrective Maintenance Operational Maintenance

OEM Small/Third Party Providers

Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Dialysis Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dental Clinics & Specialty Clinics Other End Use

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segments By EquipmentBy ServiceBy Service ProvidersBy End UseBy Region