E-Power Inc. And Raytel Electronics Announce Strategic Alliance To Launch Next-Generation 800G And 1.6T High-Speed Optical Modules For U.S. AI Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOVER, USA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the“Company”,“we” or“our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Raytel Electronics (“Raytel”) to co-launch industry-leadingspecifically designed for the North American AI infrastructure market.

This collaboration marks a pivotal expansion of E-Power's AIDC ecosystem, integrating Raytel's cutting-edge optical communication technology with E-Power's integrated power solutions to address the dual challenges of data throughput and energy efficiency in the AI era.

Powering the AI Revolution: Where Connectivity Meets Energy

As AI Data Centers evolve, the demand for high-speed data transmission and stable power supply has become inseparable.



Next-Generation Connec tivity: Leveraging Raytel's advanced R&D, the partnership will introduce 800G OSFP/QSFP-DD and 1.6T DR8/LPO optical modules. These products are engineered for ultra-low power consumption and high-density AI clusters, significantly reducing the operational overhead of large-scale GPU environments.

Market-Leading Scale: With the global market for high-speed optical transceivers expected to exceed $35 billion by 2030, E-Power and Raytel are positioning themselves at the forefront of this exponential growth. Synergistic AIDC Solutions: By combining high-speed optical networking with E-Power's proprietary microgrid and anode-based storage technology, the Company now offers a "Total Solution" for AIDC operators-optimizing both the Data Flow and the Power Flow.

Strategic Highlights of the Raytel Partnership



Technical Excellence: Raytel brings a robust product roadmap, including 400G, 800G, and upcoming 1.6T LPO/CPO solutions designed for 50m to 500m transmission distances.

U.S. Market Focus: The joint initiative will prioritize the deployment of these high-speed modules within the United States, utilizing E-Power's established corporate infrastructure and localized strategy to serve leading hyperscalers and AI service providers. Operational Integration: The two companies will form a joint technical task force to ensure that Raytel's optical hardware is perfectly harmonized with E-Power's smart energy management systems, enhancing overall data center PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

"The AI revolution is not just about chips; it is about the seamless integration of high-speed connectivity and sustainable power," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power Inc. "By partnering with Raytel to bring 800G and 1.6T technology to the U.S., we are closing the loop on the AI Data Center value chain. We are now uniquely equipped to provide the 'nervous system' (optical modules) and the 'heart' (microgrids) of tomorrow's AI infrastructure."

About Raytel Electronics

Raytel (Weihai) Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-speed optical communication modules. With a focus on AI Data Center applications, Raytel provides a comprehensive suite of solutions ranging from 100G to 1.6T, driving the future of intelligent connectivity. For more information, please visit .

About E-Power Inc.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

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