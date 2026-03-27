Apollo Brings Fine Tribal, Asian & Pre-Columbian Art The Prince Collection To The Market

LONDON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prince Collection 10 April at 11 AM BST, with bidding taking place both online and in the room.

All items are vetted by a team of experts and are accompanied by an authenticity confirmation certificate, with selected lots also including a historical report outlining their significance.

With Tribal art on the rise in popularity, Apollo Art Auctions' selection is one to keep an eye on this April. Tribal art is not only colourful and intriguing, it also comes with incredible stories which engulf you in the cultures, rituals, and day-to-day life of their makers. The auction features an assembly of craftsmanship ranging from Africa and the Pacific Islands to the Himalayas and South America.