Early Warning News Release Of X Machina Capital Strategies (XMC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP (“”) announces that as a result of the issuance of common shares (the“”) pursuant to a debt settlement by Zefiro Methane Corp. ("") on January 27, 2026 (the“”), the common share securityholding percentage of XMC decreased to 23.1%. Subsequently, the XMC sold 155,500 Common Shares during the period of March 23, 2026 to March 26, 2026 (the“”), representing 0.17% of Zefiro's issued and outstanding Common Shares. XMC's Common Share securityholding percentage has decreased from 27.66% to 22.9% since the filing of his last early warning report.

Before the March Sales, XMC, Dr. Talal Debs and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. held an aggregate of 20,914,750 Common Shares, 584,720 options for common shares (the“ Options”) and 337,500 common share purchase warrants (the“ Warrants”). If the Options and Warrants were exercised, XMC, Dr. Talal Debs and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. would have owned 21,836,970 Common Shares, representing 23.3% of the 91,550,842 Common Shares that would be issued and outstanding (based on there being 90,628,622 Common Shares issued and outstanding).

After the March Sales, XMC, Dr. Talal Debs and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. hold an aggregate of 20,759,250 Common Shares, 584,720 Options and 337,500 Warrants. If the Options and Warrants are exercised, XMC, Dr. Talal Debs and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. will own 21,681,470 Common Shares, representing 23.7% of the 91,550,842 Common Shares that would be issued and outstanding (based on there being 90,628,622 Common Shares issued and outstanding).

The Common Shares sold in the March Sales were sold at prices between $0.4087 and $0.4845 and the total amount received by the Acquiror was $68,221.25.

As of the date of this press release, XMC, Dr. Talal Debs and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. do not have any specific current plan or future intention to participate in a transaction which would relate to or result in the occurrence of item items 5(a) through (k) in the early warning report filed with this press release (the“ Early Warning Report”), but may or may not purchase or sell securities of Zefiro in the future on the open market or in private transactions in the ordinary course, depending on market conditions and other factors material to XMC's, Dr. Talal Debs' and X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. investment decision.

For further information, please refer to the Early Warning Report that is to be posted on the SEDAR+ profile of Zefiro at , or that may be obtained by contacting + 1 (202) 823-2333 – 501 E Las Olas Blvd. Suite 200 & 300, Ft Lauderdale, Florida, 33301.