Centerpoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call On April 23, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date: April 23, 2026

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call"

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,400 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

CONTACT: Ben Vallejo 713-207-5461 Email:...