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Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to annual equity incentive awards granted to a member of the executive committee of the Company.
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notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-equity award-mar-2026
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