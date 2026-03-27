Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports 2025 Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was approximately $8,666,000, compared to approximately $9,689,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1,023,000, or 10.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a period-over-period decrease in loans receivable, and lower origination fees, reflecting a slowdown in new loan originations. In 2025, approximately $7,175,000 of the Company's revenue represented interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $8,047,000 in 2024, and approximately $1,491,000 represented origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,642,000 in 2024. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $3,572,000, compared to approximately $4,115,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $543,000, or 13.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense resulting from lower SOFR rates and lower average borrowings under the Company's credit facilities, partially offset by a slight increase in general and administrative expenses.

As of December 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,100,000, compared to approximately $43,265,000 as of December 31, 2024.

On November 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock over the following 12 months. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 6,200 shares under the program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated,“2025 was a year to be careful. Factors like the material impact of the new young, socialist New York City mayor, the rising antisemitism due to massive waves of fake news and disinformation about Israel and Jews, and high interest rates, created concerns and a higher risk environment in the real estate markets.”

“As always, we took the conservative approach and screened loan opportunities on an even stricter basis until we felt the market was stabilizing and returning to a normal risk level in the first quarter of 2026. We would rather earn a little less, than step into uncomfortable areas,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ''hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The Company operates the website: .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“estimate,” or“continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that the market is stabilizing and returning to a normal risk level in the first quarter of 2026. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to“lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; and (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend, renew, replace, or otherwise maintain our credit facilities on acceptable terms, or at all. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.